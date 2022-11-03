Zarky comes up big in penalty kicks as Webster Groves ekes past Summit for district title

FENTON — Luca Zarky lived out his dreams Thursday.

Zarky, a senior goalkeeper for Webster Groves, saved a penalty kick and then delivered the clinching PK as the Statesmen earned a 1-0 victory over Summit in the Class 3 District 2 boys soccer championship game on the Falcons’ field.

“I love PKs. I’m the biggest fan of PKs,” Zarky said. “I eat PKs. I eat them all day. I loved them. I wake up for breakfast and I eat PKs. I dream for this moment. I came prepared for this.”

Webster Groves outscored the Falcons 4-2 in the shootout after the teams were scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime.

The Statesmen (18-3-3), who overwhelmed Summit 5-1 in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game Oct. 6 at Webster Groves, advanced to the state quarterfinals and will play Nov. 12 at Cape Notre Dame (17-6-1) at a time to be determined. Cape Notre Dame blasted Cape Central 6-0 on Thursday in the District 1 finale.

Webster Groves led 3-2 in the shootout when Summit junior Quincy Thomas stepped to the line. Thomas struck the ball well, but Zarky shifted right to make the save.

Zarky, the Statesmen’s fifth and final shooter, then converted past Falcons junior keeper Griffin Green, igniting a Webster Groves celebration.

“I preferred the save,” Zarky said. “That shot, I slipped a little bit right before it. But a goal’s a goal, so I’ll take the goal. But that save, it feels incredible throughout your body. You feel that save and you feel that momentum.

“We’ve been working all summer, all year, waiting for moments like these. We don’t get tired. We have mental barriers we have to break through, and we did that tonight. One hundred minutes, 130 minutes, whatever it takes, you have to be ready for it. We’re not done yet, baby, we’re not done yet.”

The emotions were at the other end of the spectrum on the other side of the field. The Falcons (17-7), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped, couldn’t hold back the tears. Many of the players were still on the field or on the bench 45 minutes after the game.

“Both sides played brilliantly tonight,” Summit coach Tom Wade said. “Any time you play Webster, it’s going to be a cracker. When it’s cup time and somebody’s got to go home afterwards, it’s always a little heightened up (emotionally). I was proud of my boys. They were able to shake off the last result (against the Statesmen) and play the way we play.”

The teams were tied at 1 in the shootout when Griffin saved a shot by Statesmen senior Branyon Heard. But Summit junior Zoran Sabbert then hit a shot off the left post,

Both teams made their next shot as it was 2-2 through three rounds. Senior Jamieson Peplow converted for Webster Groves to make it 3-2. Zarky followed with his save against Thomas and his own PK.

“We knew everyone was going to have to step up tonight against a great team like Summit, and Luca was no exception,” Webster Groves coach Tim Velten said. “He had to come up big for us a couple of times, and he always does. He’s done it all season. So I can’t say I’m shocked by this. I think he’s the best keeper in the state. He showed it tonight.

“Everyone hates to see things (end) on penalty kicks, but that’s the way soccer goes. Nobody could score. Both teams had great chances, I thought. There was a lot of play in the midfield. It was a great high school game. I knew it was going to be close.”

In a season of parity, Webster Groves has been one of the most consistent teams in St. Louis. The Statemen dropped their first game of the season Aug. 27 at CBC, then didn’t lose again until a 1-0 decision against visiting Vianney on Oct. 10 that made them 14-2-2.

They split their next two games, winning 2-1 at Lindbergh and losing 2-1 at Clayton. Then came a 1-all tie against visiting Ladue before a three-game winning streak has them one victory away from the final four.

“This means the world to these guys,” Velten said. “We have 16 seniors that want to leave a legacy. I thought that made a difference tonight — our leadership. Our seniors stepped up like they have all year. I was super proud of them.”

Zarky robbed Thomas of a goal in the 14th minute, part of a wild sequence on which he followed with another save that was equally impressive. In the 26th minute, Zarky made a point-blank save on Falcons senior Tyler Bouckaert.

Summit junior Austin Conger, who was a thorn in the Statemen’s defense all game with his hustle, had a takeaway in the 43rd minute but shot high from 25 yards out.

In the 48th minute, Peplow slid a pass to senior Habi Baker on the right side of the box, but Baker shot high as the game remained a stalemate. In the final minute of regulation, Webster Groves senior Oliver Doyle’s shot was inches outside the right post.

Neither team had a great scoring chance in the two overtime periods, although Heard was dangerous in the 89th minute when he dribbled sideways through the defense before squaring himself to the goal and shooting high.

Finally, a game that had penalty kicks written all over it indeed became a shootout.

“You’ve got two great, top-level teams battling it out and you hate to see it decided like that,” Wade said. “But I couldn’t be prouder of my boys. I love them. They work for each other and they’ve battled all season. For it to end like that, on penalties, is a real heart-breaker. It’s unfortunate, win or lose.”