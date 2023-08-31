Here are five standout boys swimmers in the St. Louis area to keep an eye on this fall.

Read more boys swimming and diving and other high school sports coverage at STLhighschoolsports.com.

Daniel Budiman, senior, Parkway West

Budiman had a quartet of top-three finishes in the Class 1 state meet last season. The All-Metro second-team swimmer posted matching runner-up efforts in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke events, and he also was a part of the Longhorns' third-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Carter Crook, senior, Parkway South

Crook grabbed four medals at the Class 1 state meet last fall. The All-Metro second-team selection finished third in the 100-yard backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley. He also was part of the Patriots' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay squads, which posted finishes of second and fourth, respectively.

Trey Cunneen, senior, Chaminade

Cunneen, an All-Metro second-team honoree and Mizzou commit, posted a pair of top-three individual performances at the Class 1 state meet last season with a second successive runner-up finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a third-place effort in the 200 free. He also was part of the Red Devils' state champion 400 free relay team and fourth-place 200 free relay.

Matthew Judkins, senior, Chaminade

A Mizzou commit, Judkins took home four medals from the Class 1 state meet last year, including three golds. The All-Metro first-team performer defended his title in the 100-yard butterfly and set a new state record in the preliminaries. He captured the 200 individual medley title and swam the anchor leg to rally the Red Devils to the 400 freestyle relay title. He also was on Chaminade's sixth-place 200 medley relay.

Max Marcus, senior, Kirkwood

Marcus captured four medals at the Class 2 state meet a year ago, including the 500-yard freestyle championship. The All-Metro second-team pick also had a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle. He also was part of the Pioneers' 400 free relay team that finished second and 200 free relay team that placed third. Marcus has given his verbal commitment to swim at Princeton.