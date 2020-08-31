Boys swimming and diving preview: Two-time defending champ SLUH remains in limbo

Eli Butters wasn’t picky.
Bound like everyone else to the mercy of the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis University High swimming standout spent the spring and summer just trying to stay acquainted with the water.
“I was really just looking for any pool I could find,” said Butters, a first-team All-Metro selection last fall. “Anything I could do to stay in shape and be ready for when the season gets back.”
His search took him to some rather unusual training venues in and around his hometown of Belleville.
“I ended up swimming a lot in a family friend’s pool, but that’s only about 15 yards long. So, I got a resistance band that attaches to my waist and the side of the pool, so I could swim in place there. That was really helpful,” Butters said. “And I also swam some laps in a friend’s pond a lot. That was really nice to get some long distance in. Those two were the big ones that kind of kept me in shape. And I also really got into dryland by myself. I actually built a pull-up bar outside with my dad and that helped a lot. It really translates a lot to swimming.”
Such is the life of trying to get acclimated to a new normal.
Butters’ Junior Billikens squad is the two-time defending Missouri Class 2 champion and it, too, has had to come up with new ways of finding pool time.
“Our struggle was really to find a pool to practice in,” SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. “I called maybe 15 or so and most of them just couldn’t take on the risk associated with letting us use their pool. We did gratefully land at (conference rival) Chaminade. And we actually got to use Villa (Duchesne), which is a four-lane, 20-yard pool.”
Ehret and her coaching staff are embarking on some exhaustive days, in part because of the team's large roster.
After a full day of teaching, they man the Jr. Bills’ time at the Villa Duchesne pool, which is usually anywhere from 4 p.m. until about 6 p.m. Then, it’s off to Chaminade for a practice that lasts from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
“It’s really changed everything that I do very dramatically,” Ehret said. “It required a lot more investment in technique and just getting them back in shape."
As most of the rest of the state is ready to take part in competitions, the Jr. Bills are stuck in a holding pattern.
St. Louis city and county schools are still barred from any type of competition and city school SLUH is in a unique position among all other schools with swimming programs, including the four county schools that join the Jr. Bills in the Metro Catholic Conference.
“We’re the only (high school) swim team in the city of St. Louis,” Ehret said. “So, a further complication for us is our school is in the city and we have to listen to their directives, so if they’re not in line with what the county is saying or doing, then we have to go by what the city says. It’s up in the air, but I think the person making that decision is aware of that fact and will perhaps consider that when making the decision in allowing us to compete.”
The new normal also has altered many of the traditions SLUH tries to provide is swimmers.
“I told the freshmen this is not the experience I want to give you,” Ehret said. “We do an open water swim, we have a team breakfast, we have an intersquad scrimmage, we play volleyball and we have a parent meeting. There’s a ton of events that we do in the first part of the season. It’s crushing, but it is what it is. I’d rather people be safe and operate in a way that follows all the rules.”
For seniors like Butters, the loss of normal team activities is even harder.
“Regular dual meets are not very big in the season, but they’re still fun to get up and race and cheer everybody on," he said. "There’s a lot of team camaraderie there and not having that is a big thing.”
If SLUH is able to compete, it will field a team that is on par with the last two state championship squads.
“I think we’re going to be just as good, if not better, than we were last year,” Butters said. “We lost some good seniors last year, but we’re still a really deep team. We’ve got some great new freshmen coming in that are going to be really good from the get go. And we had some good freshmen and sophomores last year that have now moved up and gotten even better than they were last year.”
Butters earned four medals at last year’s Class 2 state meet, including a trio of second-place finishes. Individually, he finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50 free, and he was also a key member of SLUH’s second-place 200 and 400 free relay teams.
Reigning All-Metro swimmer of the year Cooper Scharff returns for his junior season after becoming the only area swimmer to win an individual state title last year, as he won the 100-yard backstroke final. Scharff also finished second in the 200 individual medley, swam the final leg of the second-place 200 free relay team and anchored the third-place 200 medley relay squad.
“He’s bigger and stronger. You send them off and they come back to you stronger. It’s great,” Ehret said. “Cooper’s pandemic break was interesting for him, I think. He’s a kid who thinks practice is kind of annoying and then he didn’t have to practice for months, so I think he’s starting to realize the value of practice perhaps a little more now.”
And junior diver Sebastian Lawrence is back after missing out on a state title by just 2.20 points last fall.
“He found some time this summer where he was able to dive,” Ehret said. “I think he’s shooting for some really, really heavy (degrees of difficulty) in his program.”
However it all ends up shaking out, the two-time defending state champion will be ready for the challenge.
“The plan is just to keep as many guys active as possible and really take things week by week, not really focusing too much on the end of the season because it could be over in two weeks,” Ehret said. “The message is to try to make the most out of what we have.”
BOYS SWIMMERS AND DIVERS TO WATCH
Will Bonnett, junior, Parkway West
Won four medals at last year’s Class 1 meet with a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a fourth-place showing in the 200 individual medley, as well as playing a big part in the Longhorns’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, which finished third and fourth, respectively.
Eric Ji, senior, MICDS
Had a pair of third-place finishes at the Class 1 state meet in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Also won a pair of medals in the relays as the Rams were seventh in the 400 freestyle and eighth in the 200 medley.
Nathan Lin, senior, Kirkwood
Had four top-four showings in the state meet to help lead the Pioneers to a third-place finish in Class 2. Finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Also was a member of Kirkwood’s second-place 200 medley and third-place 400 freestyle relay teams.
Logan Schelfaut, junior, Francis Howell North
Followed up a breakout All-Metro first-team performance as a freshman with his second consecutive Class 2 one-meter diving championship. Fell less than four points shy of the previous year’s state meet total and just three-hundredths of a point off another 500-point showing. Also broke his own record at the Gateway Athletic Conference meet.
Cooper Scharff, junior, St. Louis University High
The reigning All-Metro swimmer of the year led the Junior Billikens to their second successive Class 2 championship and was the only St. Louis-area swimmer to win an individual state crown when he captured the 100-yard breaststroke title. Also had a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley and also swam the final leg of SLUH’s second-place 200 free relay team and anchored the third-place 200 medley relay team.
