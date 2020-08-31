Boys swimming and diving preview: Two-time defending champ SLUH remains in limbo

“Our struggle was really to find a pool to practice in,” SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. “I called maybe 15 or so and most of them just couldn’t take on the risk associated with letting us use their pool. We did gratefully land at (conference rival) Chaminade. And we actually got to use Villa (Duchesne), which is a four-lane, 20-yard pool.”

Ehret and her coaching staff are embarking on some exhaustive days, in part because of the team's large roster.

After a full day of teaching, they man the Jr. Bills’ time at the Villa Duchesne pool, which is usually anywhere from 4 p.m. until about 6 p.m. Then, it’s off to Chaminade for a practice that lasts from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

“It’s really changed everything that I do very dramatically,” Ehret said. “It required a lot more investment in technique and just getting them back in shape."

As most of the rest of the state is ready to take part in competitions, the Jr. Bills are stuck in a holding pattern.

St. Louis city and county schools are still barred from any type of competition and city school SLUH is in a unique position among all other schools with swimming programs, including the four county schools that join the Jr. Bills in the Metro Catholic Conference.