Boys swimming and diving season preview spotlight: Chaminade's Judkins poised to build on breakout sophomore season

Matthew Judkins was happy with his preliminary-heat performance but knew the job wasn't finished.

The Chaminade swimmer posted the top time in the 100-yard butterfly on the first day of the Class 1 state championships last November and then shook off any distraction that may have caused and came back the next day to nail down his first state title.

“The mental part of that is very important,” Judkins said. “To do that, I just told myself I need to focus on my own race, don't worry about anybody else and I'd be just fine. I did that and it worked out perfectly.”

That win capped an outstanding sophomore season for Judkins, who will head into his junior campaign as the only member of the All-Metro first team who did not graduate.

“Last year was definitely a breakthrough year for me. I had some of my best swims during that season and then I performed well at state and that's what I had set out to do,” he said. “Honestly, it's very odd because you're there and then you win it and you're like, 'I just did that and I still have a while to do it again and again.' It's an amazing feeling. Very surreal. You just can't explain it.”

That thought of getting a chance to repeat his state title in the 100 fly is something that drives Judkins to try to continue his improvement in the pool.

“Matthew works hard day in and day out at practice,” Chaminade coach Keith Mug said. “But more than anything, he's a competitor and he wants to be the best, so he does what's necessary and puts in the work to be successful.”

Judkins had a goal of swimming the 100 fly in under 50 seconds and did that in both heats of the state meet. He posted a time of 49.99 seconds in the prelims and then topped that with a 49.87 in the final.

“It was really nice because I managed to break the school record, which was what I'd been gunning for all year,” Judkins said. “My first time under 50 was something special. The funny part was that I barely broke it. It was 49.99, so I was like, 'That was close.' It was really important to me, just taking that extra step and knowing that I'm improving throughout the season.”

The 49.87 Judkins posted in the final was the third-fastest time in the area last season behind only a pair of Class 2 swimmers. He also recorded the second-best time in the area in the 200 individual medley, when he went 1:55.57 to give him the third seed heading into the final, where his time dipped a little bit to 1:56.66 on the way to a fourth-place finish.

“My swim last year in the (200 IM) finals was a little bit disappointing because I added a bit of time from my best time during the season. But it was still a really good accomplishment,” Judkins said. “It's definitely motivation for that. Hopefully, I can pull out a win in that this year, but there are definitely some people who will be competing for that like there was last year.”

Mug said Judkins' work in the offseason should have him poised to improve his time in the 200 IM, as well as his other events.

“He continues to improve his butterfly, but his breaststroke has come quite a ways in the last year. With continued work and another year under his belt, he should continue to improve and be back at the top again in that event this year,” Mug said. “Matthew kind of mixed it up offseason a little bit. He played water polo in the spring for the first time, so he mixed in some variety there, and had a summer where he was busy doing many things but was also able to be in the pool a lot. He was in several large national meets and was very successful.”

One place Judkins hopes to see a big improvement is in the team standings.

After a trophy-winning, fourth-place performance in 2019, Chaminade has posted finishes of 16th and 11th, respectively, in Judkins' two years on the team. He feels the Red Devils will make a big move up those standings this season.

“We have big team goals this season,” Judkins said. “We've gained a couple of freshmen, we have a new diver, we have some returning swimmers who haven't swam the last couple of years. So we're hoping to definitely make an impact in that state meet this year. We have very high expectations for ourselves.”

Mug is happy to see his junior standout take a genuine interest in wanting the team to do well.

“He wants to repeat his individual state title, but I think that's actually a secondary goal. He and many of the guys are more focused on team goals this year rather than individual accomplishments,” Mug said. “We want to definitely jump back into the top 10, but have much higher aspirations and want to compete for the top place this year. He's one of many leaders on the team that just sets the tone of hard work. We still make sure that everybody's having a good time, but we never lose track of the goals and do the work that's necessary each day to get to where we want to be by the end of the year.”

The Red Devils will get things underway Tuesday with a home meet against Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet and Judkins hopes it's the start of another memorable season, especially in the 100 fly.