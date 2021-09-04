Boys swimming and diving season preview spotlight: Parkway West's Bonnett aims to finish with another golden season

Bonnett has competed in the same two individual events all three years he has advanced to state and each year he showed improvement.

In the 500 free, he finished fifth as a freshman (4 minutes, 49.26 seconds) and third as a sophomore (4:41.85) before turning in an area-best 4:36.81 to win the event last season.

“Getting bigger and stronger definitely helps for sure. We do a lot of pace work and that training pays off in the 500,” said Bonnett, who said he was 5-foot-6 as a freshman and is now 6-1. “I just had the stamina a lot of kids just didn't have. Mentally, you've got to be in it. You've got to be all in and commit yourself. The mental state of a 500 swimmer has to be, 'I'm gonna go get this. I'm gonna take it out quick and keep it there.' ”

In the 200 individual medley, Bonnett was seventh as a freshman (2:00.83) and fourth as a sophomore (1:55.54) before posting a time of 1:51.29 to win the state title as a junior.

“Freshman year, I was definitely working my fly and freestyle with a little bit of breaststroke here and there. But, sophomore year, I kind of ramped up on some breaststroke,” he said. “Last year at state and hopefully this year, I've been working on my backstroke and trying to get that to where I can compete with the elite swimmers even if it's not my No. 1 stroke.”