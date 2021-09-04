Boys swimming and diving season preview spotlight: Parkway West's Bonnett aims to finish with another golden season

Will Bonnett found a way to keep pushing through and make himself a better athlete during a tough time for everyone.
“With coronavirus, I think we all realized that we had more time on our hands than we ever have,” the Parkway West standout said. “Deciding on how we use that time can make or break how we feel.”
There's no doubt Bonnett feels good about what he accomplished during his junior season.
Bonnett won a pair of championships at the Class 1 state meet last fall, including a 500-yard freestyle time in the state final that was the area's fastest last season in that event. He took home two more medals for a second-place finish as part of the Longhorns' 200 medley relay team and a fourth-place finish with the 400 free relay squad.
Fast forward a few months to the spring season and Bonnett was one of the main offensive threats for West's undefeated Missouri Water Polo championship squad, finishing 10th in the area scoring race with 144 points on 55 goals and 34 assists, and earning a first-team MWP all-district nod.
He also garnered first-team All-Metro selections in both sports, something that doesn't happen on a regular basis.
“To have really great seasons is really rewarding,” Bonnett said. “I was blessed to be able to get into the water with Parkway Swim Club, so throughout the summer I was able to train two times a day and just put in the work to try and be in tiptop shape. So I think that really helped coming into high school season in shape and ready to go.”
So what could the 18-year-old Bonnett have in store for his senior season?
“He had pretty big sights for his senior year and he's kind of hit them as he's gone along,” West swim coach Coleen Sumner said. “The record board was one, finishing top at state was another and he's done all that. He has big goals again this year. He's not backing off.”
One remaining goal could be to elevate the Longhorns to a team state championship. West has finished third, fifth and third, respectively, in Bonnett's first three seasons. That first third-place finish netted the Longhorns' first team trophy since 1995.
“Being a senior, we want to try and set a tone with the underclassmen that Parkway West means business and we want to try and keep up what's been going on with a pretty good past few years we've had,” Bonnett said. “We lost Carter (Murawski, now at the University of Tampa) and a couple other swimmers and obviously that hurts us, but we've got some new guys stepping it up. Obviously, we want to keep doing what we've been doing and hopefully we'll be able to get into the top five at least.”
It all starts with Bonnett, who has assumed his role as senior leader with no problem.
“It's not a surprise at all. I kind of knew he would handle this role very well and be there for the team,” Sumner said. “He takes his training pretty seriously, but he's not very serious outside the pool. He doesn't take himself too seriously and he's very humble in his place on the team.”
Bonnett has competed in the same two individual events all three years he has advanced to state and each year he showed improvement.
In the 500 free, he finished fifth as a freshman (4 minutes, 49.26 seconds) and third as a sophomore (4:41.85) before turning in an area-best 4:36.81 to win the event last season.
“Getting bigger and stronger definitely helps for sure. We do a lot of pace work and that training pays off in the 500,” said Bonnett, who said he was 5-foot-6 as a freshman and is now 6-1. “I just had the stamina a lot of kids just didn't have. Mentally, you've got to be in it. You've got to be all in and commit yourself. The mental state of a 500 swimmer has to be, 'I'm gonna go get this. I'm gonna take it out quick and keep it there.' ”
In the 200 individual medley, Bonnett was seventh as a freshman (2:00.83) and fourth as a sophomore (1:55.54) before posting a time of 1:51.29 to win the state title as a junior.
“Freshman year, I was definitely working my fly and freestyle with a little bit of breaststroke here and there. But, sophomore year, I kind of ramped up on some breaststroke,” he said. “Last year at state and hopefully this year, I've been working on my backstroke and trying to get that to where I can compete with the elite swimmers even if it's not my No. 1 stroke.”
Bonnett also has won six medals as part of two West relay teams. He was a member of the Longhorns' 200 medley relay that has finished second, third and second, respectively, his first three years, and he was on the 400 free relay team that has finished second, fourth and fourth, respectively.
“I think a lot of people are scared of relays and don't want to mess them up and be the one that DQs you or be the slowest leg,” Bonnett said. “We try to make relays fun because that's what they are. Our team is a competitive team and we like to egg each other on and try and make each other go even faster than we think we can.”
Bonnett has his name next to five of the 11 swimming spots on West's all-time leaderboard with records in each of his aforementioned state events, as well as in the 100 free.
He may well get his name next to another spot this season after he decides what to swim at state.
“I definitely feel like the IM is gonna be there,” Bonnett said. “And then I'm kind of thinking between the 500 free and the 100 breast, as of right now.”
Wherever Bonnett ends up, his coach has no doubt he will excel.
“We're just trying to strategically place him maybe where other kids wouldn't be,” Sumner said. “He's keeping his options open. He has several things he could swim and swim well.”
Boys swimmers and divers to watch
The reigning All-Metro boys swimmer of the year made quite the splash last fall in his first season in the pool for Rams with an outstanding r…
The 2019 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year successfully defended his Class 2 title in the 100-yard backstroke last fall and also won another …
Schelfaut amassed a solid 502.30 points in the Class 2 one-meter diving competition last season but fell just short in his bid for a third con…
Suarez came away with four medals from last season’s Class 2 state meet. He had matching fifth-place individual finishes in the 200 individual…
Theodos earned four medals at the Class 1 state meet last season. Individually, he finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the…