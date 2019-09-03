Logan Schelfaut knew the paltry numbers.
As an eighth-grader preparing to enter Francis Howell North in the fall of 2018, Schelfaut could only watch from afar as the Knights had only a couple boys interested in swimming and diving and thus did not have a team for the 2017-18 season.
“Yeah, I knew about that,” Schelfaut said. “I was hoping when I came they would have one, and they did.”
A total of 13 kids came out for swimming and diving for the 2018-19 season, one of which was Schelfaut, who would just happen to go on and win a state championship in the one-meter diving competition.
“Logan was part of helping bring the program back,” said Howell North coach Josh Galati, who has a total of 16 in the program this year. “I have to rely on kids like Logan to go out and try and recruit kids. It’s a low-enrolled sport and we really need to get more kids out to join it. When you have a kid like Logan on your team, you get to watch something pretty special going on every time he goes out and dives. It’s neat to have something like that.”
The transformation from a program with no team one season to having a state champion the next is a big one.
“It makes it fun. We probably had six kids last year that never swam before that came out and they stuck with it,” Galati said. “We had to ask Logan last year and we probably will this year, but he’s going to have to come in and also swim because we’re going to need him to swim. He swam quite a bit for us last year in relays.”
The swimming part of it is fine with Schelfaut, but he does have his limits.
“I’m just fine with 50s and 100s,” he said. “Other than that, it’s just hard.”
Schelfaut not only won a state diving title last year, but he was dominant along the way.
His breakout moment came in the GAC Championships, when he won the GAC South diving title and broke the five-year-old record of Peter Lucido, another state champion diver from Howell North.
Schelfaut knows Lucido, a former diver for Mizzou, and is able to lean on the former Knights standout for advice.
“He just pushed me to be better and I talk to him every once in a while just to tell him how things are going and what dives I’m doing,” Schelfaut said.
The fabulous freshman then went toe-to-toe with defending Class 2 champion Alex Burt and was able to rally past the former Blue Springs South standout and current Ole Miss diver to claim the state title.
Schelfaut became just the 15th diver in state history to break the 500-point mark. His final total was 503.55 points, with 116.35 of it coming on just his final two dives to help seal his championship.
“I was calm, but toward the end, I was kind of nervous. I was just trying to stay calm,” he said. “It was pretty fun. I had high hopes at the beginning of the season.”
The hope now is to continue that success in an upward direction over the next three years.
“The biggest thing for me with Logan specifically is just keeping his confidence level up, trying to push him outside of his comfort zone a little bit to try and get a little bit better and higher scores,” Howell North diving coach Dave Nielsen said. “We’re not necessarily focused on winning state. It’s a byproduct of the hard work that he puts in. Our biggest goal is week-after-week improvement, getting more confidence with those dives, and the scores and placements will fall in place with that.”
The addition of Nielsen, who also is the diving coach at Maryville University as well as several other area high schools, should help Schelfaut keep up that onward progression.
“We had a pretty long discussion before the season started about just keeping yourself dedicated and applied to the process,” Nielsen said. “At the end of the year, every single thing you’re putting out there is to try and attain that state championship. But, at the same time, I just want him to improve, relax, have fun and just enjoy the sport, which is a hard one to get into because this sport is 90 percent mental.”
Galati has no doubts Schelfaut will be up to the challenge moving forward.
“It’s about staying humble and understanding, yeah, you might be good, you might be the best, but that’s always going to put a bull's-eye on you,” Galati said. “He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He does not walk around being conceited or cocky at all. He goes out and puts in the work. As a coach, that’s what you love — when a kid is good, but does not act like they are too good. That’s what makes being a coach worth it. He’s that kid.”
BOYS SWIMMERS TO WATCH
Hayden Christansen, junior, Parkway Central
Had a pair of third-place finishes at the Class 1 state meet in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-individual medley. Also was a member of the Colts’ 200 medley relay team that finished seventh.
Greg Dreisewerd, junior, MICDS
Picked up a pair of individual medals at the Class 1 state meet with a seventh-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and an eighth-place showing in the 100 butterfly. Earned two more medals in helping the Rams’ 200 medley and 400-free relay teams to matching sixth-place finishes.
Brendan Hutchison, senior, Fort Zumwalt East
Captured two medals at the Class 1 state meet with a fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a seventh-place showing in the 100 freestyle.
John Ransin, senior, Parkway West
Brought home four state medals in helping the Longhorns to the top area team finish (third) in Class 1. Finished third in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 free, and also was a member of the Longhorns’ second-place 200 medley and third-place 400 free relay teams.
Cooper Scharff, sophomore, St. Louis University High
Was part of a quartet of top-four finishes at the state meet for the Class 2 champion Junior Billikens. Captured second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley, and also was a member of SLUH’s state champion 400 free relay and fourth-place 200 medley relay teams.