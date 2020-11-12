Boys swimming and diving state spotlight: SLUH's Butters takes aim on titles after close calls last year

A change in format to Missouri's boys swimming and diving state championships may be just what the doctor ordered for Eli Butters.
The St. Louis University High senior standout came away with second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the 100- and 50-yard freestyle finals at last year's Class 2 meet.
But his times and places in the previous day's preliminary races were even more impressive, as he came away with the top qualifying time in each event after Day 1.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the state meet into a two-day affair, meaning one day and timed finals for each class. The swimming portion of the Class 2 meet will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Class 1 will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; diving will take place at 9:30 a.m. each day).
That means three heats of the top 24 swimmers in each event and a temporary end to the preliminary heats.
“It's definitely going to be weird and something totally new. Everything has been new this year, so hopefully we can all adapt to it,” Butters said. “Obviously with the seed times, we're still going to race with the people that are seeded fast with us, so hopefully that'll help.”
“I definitely think it'll probably benefit me personally. I got into club and year-round swimming so late that I'm missing that kind of endurance background. I'm not really used to those prelims/finals meets, so it definitely is better for me because I'm used to just getting up on the blocks and tell me to race and I go all out. That's how I've been racing my whole life.”
Butters had the fastest prelim times in both the 50 (20.95 seconds) and 100 (46.07) last year before finishing the 50 final in 21.27 and the 100 final in 46.41.
“I think the timed finals format will actually benefit Eli,” SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. “He tends to be maybe a prelim swimmer. So this should be no sweat for him.”
The one thing the new format does mean is the winner of each event could come from any of three heats in all 11 races, so the excitement and adrenaline rush of capturing a winner-take-all race won't be there this year.
“It takes a little bit of that exhilaration away from making prelims and then having that night to think about what you did in your swim and what you can do better in the finals,” Butters said. “But then it also adds a different aspect into it in that you've got to put it all out in one session. You don't need to save anything for finals. You have one time to go all out and that's it.”
Butters has gone all out this season in his quest to win an individual state title or two. He currently owns the area's fastest times this season in three freestyle events — the 50, 100 and 200.
His 200 time of 1:41.74 came Oct. 3 at the Kirkwood Quad, but it's an event he won't be participating in at state.
“We kind of flirted with him swimming the 200 freestyle a little bit this year and he did great at that, but it looks like his strength is going to be in the 50 in terms of where he can place,” Ehret said. “There's some really strong 200 freestylers, so his chances are better at scoring more points in the 50.”
Butters' top area times of 21.22 in the 50 and 46.28 in the 100 came at last week's MCC Championships.
“There was no one to really push him, but I don't think that will matter. I think he is so dialed in to what he's doing,” Ehret said. “I'm hoping for big things for him. I hope he wins the 50. I think he's got a great shot at it. I think he's going to win the 100. And he's going to do really awesome things in our (200 medley and 400 free) relays.”
The bigger picture for Butters, who is one of four Junior Billiken senior captains, is a shot at a third successive Class 2 team title for SLUH.
“We had the psych sheets come out and we had three guys that were kind of on the border between making it in and not making it in, and all three of them made it,” Butters said. “So from a team aspect, we're also in a really good spot. We need to do a little bit of work to still get that state championship, but I think we're set up pretty well.”
