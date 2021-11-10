 Skip to main content
Class 1 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
Class 1 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers

GAC Boys Swimming

Fort Zumwalt East's Christian Randall swims the 200-yard freestyle at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

At St. Peters Rec-Plex

Thursday: Swimming preliminaries, noon; diving finals, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Swimming finals, 9 a.m.

AREA QUALIFIERS

BORGIA

Aidan Garlock (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle)

Ian Pfeiffer (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)

Zach Posinski (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Gabriel Rio (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle 

CHAMINADE

Trey Cunneen (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Joseph DiGuiseppe (100 backstroke)

Matthew Judkins (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Elliott Speckhard (diving)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

CBC

Andrew Becker (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Evan Liberto (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Conner Suthers (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Max Wehrmann (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

CLAYTON

Casey Chu (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Gavin Thomas (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Willem Thomas (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Hunter Wilson (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Graham Zucker (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

DE SMET

Thomas Dolan (50 freestyle)

Caleb Dunbar (100 butterfly)

Joseph McCook (diving)

Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

FORT ZUMWALT EAST

Natan Novikov (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Gabriel Ostrander (100 backstroke)

Jeffery Ostrander (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Brayden Phillips (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Christian Randall (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

Matthew Springer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

FORT ZUMWALT NORTH

Caleb Burgard (diving)

Luke Burgard (diving)

Kenneth Goeke (100 butterfly)

FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH

Evan Balkenbusch (diving)

Jacob Wolf (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)

JOHN BURROUGHS

Eliot Barnes (diving)

Steven Busch (50 freestyle)

Davis Engler (200 freestyle)

Collin Logsdon (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Sean McGinley (100 backstroke)

Graham Sagel (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Alexander Theodos (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)

Austin Theodos (500 freestyle)

Nicholas Theodos (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

LADUE

Jackson Bespalko (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Andrew Chen (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

David Ciorba (diving)

Grant Cox (diving)

Nikolas Holzer (diving)

Raymond Hu (100 backstroke)

Maddoc McGowan (100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

LIBERTY

Payton Guffey (diving)

LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES

Mathew Richter (50 freestyle)

Nicholas Richter (500 freestyle)

Jake Slivinski (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

McCLUER NORTH

Xander Stone (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

OAKVILLE

Ben Pantazo (500 freestyle)

Douglas Poertner (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Seth Steinbrueck (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Max Sullivan (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Mason Zimmermann (100 butterfly)

Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

PARKWAY CENTRAL

Jake Hansen (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Luke Heberle (100 breaststroke)

William Jost (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Jeremy Li (100 breaststroke)

Marco Raimondi (diving)

Zeidan Reza (200 freestyle)

Daniel Richmann (100 butterfly)

Cole Smith (100 backstroke)

Joseph Stecher (diving)

Nicholas Wintrode (diving)

Quin Wolff (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

PARKWAY NORTH

Riley Huelsmann (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

Patrick McCollum (100 freestyle)

Devin Meyers (diving)

Andrew Schuerman (500 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley

PARKWAY WEST

Will Bonnett (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Daniel Budiman (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Chadwick Caudill (diving)

Bennett Christofferson (500 freestyle)

Michael Feng (100 backstroke)

Jacob Gordon (diving)

Adam Lambert (100 freestyle)

Jeremiah Lynn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Cabot Murawski (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Andrew Ransin (500 freestyle)

Jack Windler (100 breaststroke)

Joshua Wu (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

Raymond Yoon (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Nathan Zhou (100 butterfly)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

SUMMIT

Gabe Cusanelli (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

Josh Nusser (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Jake Tegethoff (200 freestyle)

Tyler Wilkinson (100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

VIANNEY

Ashton Wells (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Brayden Wells (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle

WEBSTER GROVES

Calum Shank (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

John Lewis (diving)

Henry Lock (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

Bennet Loving (diving)

Alexander Magee (500 freestyle)

Emmett Shank (500 freestyle)

John Trueman (diving)

John Williamson (50 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

WESTMINSTER

Silas Maupin (diving)

Will Richards (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Jacob Schloss (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Jack Villa (100 breaststroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS

Belton, Camdenton, Carthage, Cape Central, Cape Notre dame, Farmington, Glendale, Grain Valley, Hannibal, Jackson, Kearney, Lebanon, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, North Kansas City, Oak Park, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Poplar Bluff, Raytown, Republic, St. Joseph Central, Savannah, St. Pius X-Kansas City, Warrensburg, Webb City, West Plains









