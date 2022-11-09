Class 1 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers

At St. Peters Rec-Plex
SCHEDULE
Friday: Swimming preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Diving finals, 9 a.m.; swimming finals, 3 p.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Borgia
Aidan Garlock (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Zach Posinski (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Gabriel Rio (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Chaminade
Trey Cunneen (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
People are also reading…
Matthew Judkins (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Spencer Kinsey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Josh Schultz (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Mikey Skale (100 freestyle)
Elliott Speckhard (diving)
Michael Stumpf (diving)
Seitaro Takai (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Clayton
Casey Chu (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Wenxu He (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Hunter Wilson (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Graham Zucker (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— De Smet
Thomas Dolan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Owen McMurtrie (100 backstroke)
Oliver Nichols (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt East
Michael Kardasz (diving)
Natan Novikov (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Gabe Ostrander (100 backstroke)
Jeffry Ostrander (100 backstroke)
Lane Otte (diving)
Brayden Phillips (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt North
Caleb Burgard (diving)
Luke Burgard (diving)
Sergio Darabcsek (diving)
Jacob Ventimiglia (diving)
— Fort Zumwalt South
Drew Baker (100 breaststroke)
Jacob Wolf (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
— Francis Howell North
Elias Avila (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Euchan Lee (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Logan Scott (diving)
Yuvraj Singh (diving)
— Holt
Scottie Nictora (200 individual medley)
Colin Wolfmeyer (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
— John Burroughs
Collin Logsdon (100 breaststroke)
Logan Lu (diving)
Sean McGinley (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Graham Sagel (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Alexander Theodos (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Camden Theodos (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Ladue
Alex Abreu (50 freestyle)
Jackson Bespalko (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Andrew Chen (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
David Ciorba (diving)
Daniel Garza (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Alexander Helmkampf (200 freestyle)
Nickolas Holzer (diving)
Raymond Hu (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Massimo Seifarth (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lafayette
Sam Bolla (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Ryan Huang (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Adin Peper (diving)
Gregory Shao (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Jackson Tenny (diving)
Caleb Warner (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Liberty
Payton Guffey (100 breaststroke)
Riley Lewis (500 freestyle)
Ryan Lipski (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Dalton Rice (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lutheran St. Charles
Nicholas Richter (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Jake Slivinski (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
— Parkway Central
Matthew Averbukh (diving)
Brody Blatt (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Tyler Bryant (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Hunter Deutschmann (100 butterfly)
Jake Hansen (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
William Jost (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Zeidan Reza (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Daniel Richmann (100 butterfly, 100 butterfly)
Bryce Scaife (100 breaststroke)
Cole Smith (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Quin Wolff (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway North
Riley Huelsmann (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Tanner Huelsmann (100 butterfly)
Georgiy Khalilov (diving)
Patrick McCollum (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
— Parkway South
Carter Crook (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ryan George (500 freestyle)
Jeremiah Koenig (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Imran Kundalic (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Harold Pendleton (diving)
Colin Shaffer (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway West
Daniel Budiman (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Chadwick Caudill (diving)
Bennett Christofferson (500 freestyle)
Joe Cunningham (100 breaststroke)
Dylan Devine (100 freestyle)
Matthew Feng (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Jacob Gordon (diving)
Adam Lambert (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Jeremiah Lynn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Cabot Murawski (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Charlie Stirrat (500 freestyle)
Patrick Wang (100 breaststroke)
Jack Windler (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Summit
Gabe Cusanelli (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Jake Tegethoff (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Tyler Wilkinson (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Vianney
Owen Dalpoas (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Connor Hoover (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Ashton Wells (100 breaststroke)
Brayden Wells (100 butterfly)
Andrew Wood (100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Webster Groves
John Lewis (diving)
Bennet Loving (diving)
Alexander Magee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Barrett Rohlfing (100 backstroke)
Calum Shank (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Emmett Shank (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
John Trueman (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Belton, Camdenton, Carthage, Cape Central, Glendale, Grain Valley, Greenwood, Hannibal, Kearney, Lebanon, Marshfield, Missouri Military, Monett, North Kansas City, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Poplar Bluff, Raytown, Republic, St. Joseph Central, St. Pius X-Kansas City, Savannah, Smith-Cotton, Springfield Central, Webb City, West Plains