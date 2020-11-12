Class 1 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers

SCHEDULE
(Format: Timed finals)
At St. Peters Rec-Plex
Saturday: Diving, 9:30 a.m.; swimming, 3:30 p.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
Borgia
Aidan Garlock (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Zach Posinski (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Gabriel Rio (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Chaminade
Joseph Donlin (diving)
Anthony Etzel (100 butterfly)
Matthew Judkins (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
De Smet
Aidan King (50 freestyle)
Joseph McCook (diving)
Fort Zumwalt East
Natan Novikov (100 butterfly)
Jeffery Ostrander (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Brayden Phillips (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Logan Podhorsky (100 breaststroke)
Christian Randall (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Matthew Springer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Fort Zumwalt South
Evan Balkenbusch (diving)
Evan Fulhorst (diving)
Jacob Wolf (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
John Burroughs
Eliot Barnes (diving)
Steven Busch (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Graham Sagel (100 butterfly)
Alexander Theodos (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Nicholas Theodos (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Michael Tu (50 freestyle)
Adam Zhao (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Ladue
Jackson Bespalko (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Grant Cox (diving)
Graham Fredman (200 freestyle)
Daniel Garza (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Sam Garza (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sam Helmkampf (100 breaststroke)
Raymond Hu (100 backstroke)
William Pan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Vaughan Sterling (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Lutheran St. Charles
Daniel Thoenen (200 individual medley)
MICDS
Greg Dreisewerd (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Sam Ellenhorn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Jackson Fox (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Jeffrey Ge (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Eric Ji (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Ryan Mauney (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Lee Naber (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Wayne Webster (100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Parkway Central
Matthew Averbukh (diving)
Matthew Campbell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Hayden Christiansen (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Jake Hansen (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Luke Heberle (100 breaststroke)
Eli Hofer (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Spencer Hyatt (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
William Jost (50 freestyle)
Daniel Richman (100 butterfly)
Brandon Scaife (100 breaststroke)
Nicholas Wintrode (diving)
Quin Wolff (100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 freestyle
Parkway North
Riley Huelsmann (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley
Parkway West
Will Bonnett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Daniel Budiman (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Chadwick Caudill (diving)
Jacob Gordon (diving)
Jeremiah Lynn (500 freestyle)
Jacob Morelli (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
McKay Morgan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Mack Mullen (diving)
Carter Murawski (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Raymond Yoon (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Joshua Wu (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 freestyle
Summit
Jacob Oetjen (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Zach Swayne (200 individual medley)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Vianney
Ashton Wells (100 breaststroke)
Brayden Wells (100 butterfly)
Washington
Mason Kauffield (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Webster Groves
Henry Lock (100 butterfly)
Bennet Loving (diving)
Calum Shank (200 individual medley)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
Westminster
Hugh Muschany (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Belton, Camdenton, Cape Central, Cape Notre Dame, Carthage, Glendale, Grain Valley, Hannibal, Jackson, Kearney, Lebanon, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Nevada, North Kansas City, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Raytown, Republic, Savannah, Saxony Lutheran, Smith-Cotton, Smithville, Warrensburg, Webb City, West Plains, Winnetonka
