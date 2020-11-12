 Skip to main content
Class 1 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
GAC Boys Swimming

Fort Zumwalt East's Christian Randall swims the 500-yard freestyle at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

(Format: Timed finals)

At St. Peters Rec-Plex

Saturday: Diving, 9:30 a.m.; swimming, 3:30 p.m.

AREA QUALIFIERS

Borgia

Aidan Garlock (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

Zach Posinski (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Gabriel Rio (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Chaminade

Joseph Donlin (diving)

Anthony Etzel (100 butterfly)

Matthew Judkins (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

De Smet

Aidan King (50 freestyle)

Joseph McCook (diving)

Fort Zumwalt East

Natan Novikov (100 butterfly)

Jeffery Ostrander (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Brayden Phillips (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Logan Podhorsky (100 breaststroke)

Christian Randall (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Matthew Springer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Fort Zumwalt South

Evan Balkenbusch (diving)

Evan Fulhorst (diving)

Jacob Wolf (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

John Burroughs

Eliot Barnes (diving)

Steven Busch (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Graham Sagel (100 butterfly)

Alexander Theodos (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)

Nicholas Theodos (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)

Michael Tu (50 freestyle)

Adam Zhao (100 breaststroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Ladue

Jackson Bespalko (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Grant Cox (diving)

Graham Fredman (200 freestyle)

Daniel Garza (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Sam Garza (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Sam Helmkampf (100 breaststroke)

Raymond Hu (100 backstroke)

William Pan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Vaughan Sterling (diving)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Lutheran St. Charles

Daniel Thoenen (200 individual medley)

MICDS

Greg Dreisewerd (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)

Sam Ellenhorn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Jackson Fox (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Jeffrey Ge (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Eric Ji (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Ryan Mauney (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Lee Naber (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Wayne Webster (100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Parkway Central

Matthew Averbukh (diving)

Matthew Campbell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Hayden Christiansen (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)

Jake Hansen (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Luke Heberle (100 breaststroke)

Eli Hofer (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Spencer Hyatt (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

William Jost (50 freestyle)

Daniel Richman (100 butterfly)

Brandon Scaife (100 breaststroke)

Nicholas Wintrode (diving)

Quin Wolff (100 freestyle)

Relays: 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 freestyle

Parkway North

Riley Huelsmann (100 breaststroke)

Relays: 200 medley

Parkway West

Will Bonnett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)

Daniel Budiman (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Chadwick Caudill (diving)

Jacob Gordon (diving)

Jeremiah Lynn (500 freestyle)

Jacob Morelli (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

McKay Morgan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Mack Mullen (diving)

Carter Murawski (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

Raymond Yoon (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)

Joshua Wu (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 freestyle

Summit

Jacob Oetjen (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Zach Swayne (200 individual medley)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

Vianney

Ashton Wells (100 breaststroke)

Brayden Wells (100 butterfly)

Washington

Mason Kauffield (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)

Webster Groves

Henry Lock (100 butterfly)

Bennet Loving (diving)

Calum Shank (200 individual medley)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle

Westminster

Hugh Muschany (50 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS

Belton, Camdenton, Cape Central, Cape Notre Dame, Carthage, Glendale, Grain Valley, Hannibal, Jackson, Kearney, Lebanon, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Nevada, North Kansas City, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Raytown, Republic, Savannah, Saxony Lutheran, Smith-Cotton, Smithville, Warrensburg, Webb City, West Plains, Winnetonka

