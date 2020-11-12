Class 2 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers

SCHEDULE
(Format: Timed finals)
At St. Peters Rec-Plex
Friday: Diving, 9:30 a.m.; swimming, 3:30 p.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
CBC
David Burke (diving)
Evan Liberto (200 freestyle)
Max Wehrmann (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 400 freestyle
EUREKA
Nathan Bachman (100 backstroke)
Drake Durbin (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT WEST
Eric Busby (diving)
Sean McElfresh (100 butterfly)
Cameron McCrary (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
FRANCIS HOWELL
Jacob Dearing, 200 freestyle
Relays: 400 freestyle
FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL
Faustino Javier (diving)
FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH
Logan Schelfaut (diving)
HOLT
Grant Owen (500 freestyle)
KIRKWOOD
Adam Bauer (100 breaststroke)
Andrew Huebner (500 freestyle)
Will Kraft (50 freestyle)
Nathan Lin (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Max Marcus (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Caleb Munger (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Finnegan Mulvaney (diving)
Julia Suarez (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Owen Swearngin (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LAFAYETTE
Joshua Moellenhoff (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Caleb Warner (200 individual medley)
Gavin Wood (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LINDBERGH
Caleb Jones (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
McCormick Kitowski (diving)
Robert Oesterlei (diving)
Relays: 200 freestyle
MARQUETTE
Seth Adams (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley
PARKWAY SOUTH
Carter Crook (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Brayden Escher (diving)
Gabe Porter (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Austin Scarlas (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PATTONVILLE
Wyatt Martin (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY HIGH
Gavin Baldes (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Aidan Brawer (100 breaststroke)
Eli Butters (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Jason Cabra (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Jonas Hostetler (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sebastian Lawrence (diving)
Ned Mehmeti (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Broderick Nester (100 breaststroke)
Cooper Scharff (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Brendan Schroeder (500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Joplin, Kickapoo, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Liberty-KC, Liberty North, Nixa, Oak Park, Ozark, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Raymore- Peculiar, Rock Bridge, Rockhurst, St. Joseph Central, Staley
