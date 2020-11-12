 Skip to main content
Class 2 boys swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
GAC Boys Swimming

Fort Zumwalt West's Cameron McCrary swims the 100-yard butterfly at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

(Format: Timed finals)

At St. Peters Rec-Plex

Friday: Diving, 9:30 a.m.; swimming, 3:30 p.m.

AREA QUALIFIERS

CBC

David Burke (diving)

Evan Liberto (200 freestyle)

Max Wehrmann (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Relays: 400 freestyle

EUREKA

Nathan Bachman (100 backstroke)

Drake Durbin (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle

FORT ZUMWALT WEST

Eric Busby (diving)

Sean McElfresh (100 butterfly)

Cameron McCrary (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle

FRANCIS HOWELL

Jacob Dearing, 200 freestyle

Relays: 400 freestyle

FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL

Faustino Javier (diving)

FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH

Logan Schelfaut (diving)

HOLT

Grant Owen (500 freestyle)

KIRKWOOD

Adam Bauer (100 breaststroke)

Andrew Huebner (500 freestyle)

Will Kraft (50 freestyle)

Nathan Lin (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)

Max Marcus (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Caleb Munger (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

Finnegan Mulvaney (diving)

Julia Suarez (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)

Owen Swearngin (diving)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

LAFAYETTE

Joshua Moellenhoff (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Caleb Warner (200 individual medley)

Gavin Wood (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

LINDBERGH

Caleb Jones (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)

McCormick Kitowski (diving)

Robert Oesterlei (diving)

Relays: 200 freestyle

MARQUETTE

Seth Adams (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Relays: 200 medley

PARKWAY SOUTH

Carter Crook (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)

Brayden Escher (diving)

Gabe Porter (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)

Austin Scarlas (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

PATTONVILLE

Wyatt Martin (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)

ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY HIGH

Gavin Baldes (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)

Aidan Brawer (100 breaststroke)

Eli Butters (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Jason Cabra (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)

Jonas Hostetler (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)

Sebastian Lawrence (diving)

Ned Mehmeti (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)

Broderick Nester (100 breaststroke)

Cooper Scharff (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)

Brendan Schroeder (500 freestyle)

Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle

OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS

Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Joplin, Kickapoo, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Liberty-KC, Liberty North, Nixa, Oak Park, Ozark, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Raymore- Peculiar, Rock Bridge, Rockhurst, St. Joseph Central, Staley

