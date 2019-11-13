SCHEDULE
(Format: Eight to finals and eight to consolation race out of preliminaries)
At St. Peters Rec-Plex
Thursday: Swimming preliminaries, 12:30 p.m.; diving finals, 5 p.m.
Friday: Swimming finals, 11 a.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
BORGIA
Aidan Garlock (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Gabriel Rio (100 butterfly)
Relays: 400 freestyle
CHAMINADE
Ben Covington (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Joseph Donlin (diving)
Colin Fitzgerald (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Jeffrey Garlich (50 freestyle)
Andrew O’Brien (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Charlie Reed (diving)
Josh Schultz (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
CLAYTON
Koji Barrette (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sam Bernstein (diving)
Ben Evra (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Hutton Murdoch (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Graham Zucker (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT EAST
Brendan Hutchison (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Jeffery Ostrander (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Brayden Phillips (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Logan Podhorsky (100 breaststroke)
Christian Randall (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Matthew Springer (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH
Nolan Dyer (100 butterfly)
Jake Farrer (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH
Evan Balkenbusch (diving)
William He (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
JOHN BURROUGHS
Eliot Barnes (diving)
Steven Busch (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Adam Sutter (100 backstroke)
Niko Theodos (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Michael Tu (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LADUE
Grant Cox (diving)
Sam Garza (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Graham Fredman (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sam Helmkampf (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Franklin Liu (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
William Pan (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Noah Unger (500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES
Will Christie (100 breaststroke)
Jackson Summers (100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley
McCLUER
Devon Tallent (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
MICDS
Greg Dreisewerd (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Jackson Fox (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Eric Ji (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Ryan Mauney (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Mika Shapshovich (50 freestyle)
Jon Zhang (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OAKVILLE
Steven Boaz (diving)
Douglas Poertner (100 butterfly)
Luke Schmidt (200 freestyle)
Seth Steinbrueck (500 freestyle)
Alex Waller (diving)
Mason Zimmermann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY CENTRAL
Tyler Arthur (diving)
Matt Campbell (100 freestyle)
Hayden Christiansen (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Jake Hansen (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Luke Heberle (100 breaststroke)
Eli Hofer (500 freestyle)
Spencer Hyatt (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Marco Raimondi (diving)
Brandon Scaife (100 breaststroke)
Joey Stecher (diving)
Nick Wintrode (diving)
Quin Wolff (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY NORTH
Riley Huelsmann (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Andrew Jelliss (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley
PARKWAY SOUTH
Matthew Christofferson (100 breaststroke)
Brayden Escher (diving)
Nick Huchet (diving)
Austin Scarlas (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Liam Smith (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Jacob Spoerle (50 freestyle)
Gabe Porter (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Zach Ward (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY WEST
Nick Appelbaum (diving)
Will Bonnett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Nathan Budiman (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Tristan Caudill (diving)
Tyler Davis (diving)
Jacob Morelli (500 freestyle)
McKay Morgan (100 freestyle)
Carter Murawski (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
John Ransin (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Raymond Yoon (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Joshua Wu (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
SUMMIT
Alex Luaders (50 freestyle)
Jacob Oetjen (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
VIANNEY
Logan Schafer (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
WASHINGTON
Mason Kauffeld (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
WEBSTER GROVES
Bennet Loving (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
WESTMINSTER
Jack Villa (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle