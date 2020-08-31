Cooper Scharff, junior, St. Louis University High

The reigning All-Metro swimmer of the year led the Junior Billikens to their second successive Class 2 championship and was the only St. Louis-area swimmer to win an individual state crown when he captured the 100-yard breaststroke title. Also had a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley and also swam the final leg of SLUH’s second-place 200 free relay team and anchored the third-place 200 medley relay team.
