The 2019 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year successfully defended his Class 2 title in the 100-yard backstroke last fall and also won another gold medal as part of the anchor leg of the Junior Billikens’ title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. Scharff, an All-Metro first-team selection last season, also took home a pair of second-place medals for the 200 individual medley and as part of the 200 medley relay squad. He posted the area’s fastest time last season in the 200 IM.