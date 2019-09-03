Subscribe for 99¢
Was part of a quartet of top-four finishes at the state meet for the Class 2 champion Junior Billikens. Captured second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley, and also was a member of SLUH’s state champion 400 free relay and fourth-place 200 medley relay teams.