Emerging Fort Zumwalt East holds off larger schools to win Fort Zumwalt West Invitational

ST. PETERS — Matthew Springer saw the lean years, so now he’s enjoying the golden years.
The Fort Zumwalt East junior was the only swimmer to come away with three gold medals and the evolution of the Lions becoming a force in boys swimming continued Saturday morning at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The Lions compiled 316 points to top larger schools CBC (298) and Fort Zumwalt West (252) to win the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational team championship.
“A long time before I joined — seven years ago, maybe — my brother was a freshman at the school and there were only four kids on the swim team. Now we have 14, I think,” Springer said. “The freshmen have been helping recruit their friends. Even if they haven’t swam before, our coach has done a really good job getting them into it and teaching them.”
The meet title represents a continuing trend for East, which won the school’s first conference championship in any sport at the end of last season.
“We had some people step up and get after it,” Lions coach Wade Horn said. “All we ask for them to do is do the best that they can. And when they do the best that they can, they get out here and work hard. I just want them to be the best them.”
The Lions had a pair of individual champions in Springer and sophomore Nick Ostrander.
Springer finished the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.91 seconds to beat CBC junior Evan Liberto (51.58).
“I really just focused on pushing it as hard as I could. I figured if I could get as big of a lead as I can before the last 25 when everybody starts cramping up, I’d be set,” said Springer, who also finished second in the 50 free and was on both of the Lions’ winning relays. “So, I really just focused on that and tried to breathe as little as possible. It seemed to pay off.”
Ostrander was involved in one of the day’s closest races, as he swam the 100 backstroke in 57.7 seconds to edge Borgia sophomore Aidan Garlock (57.94) by less than three-tenths of a second.
“It was really close. He had me until the last 50 or so,” Ostrander said. “You’ve just got to race it and go as fast as you can. If you go slow, you’re going to lose it.”
East also captured the title in two of the day’s three relays, winning gold in the 200 and 400 free relays.
“We broke the school record in the 400 free and our best (previous) time was at state,” Horn said. “You can’t ask for much more when they’re tired at the end of the day and they go out there and do that.”
Springer was on both relays, making him the day’s only triple gold medalist.
Two swimmers — CBC junior Max Wehrmann and Washington senior Mason Kauffeld — were individual double gold medalists.
Wehrmann won the 200 free title with a 1:47.83 and later captured the grueling 500 free with a time of 4:59.44, slipping past Zumwalt East junior Christian Randall (5:00.71).
“I think (the 200 free) was a little hard. We had a meet Tuesday (against defending Class 2 champion SLUH) and then we had some hard practices, so I’m a little dead,” Wehrmann said. “(The 500 free) was basically the same thing. My coach was telling me times I was supposed to go and I was trying to keep up with it, but I was just really dead. I was trying to go under five minutes and I barely made it.”
Kauffeld set a personal record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:02.58 and then won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:02.43. He finished 12th and 21st, respectively, in those two events at last year’s Class 1 meet.
“That PR today inside my 200 IM was faster than my time last year at state (2:03.03). I’ve been working really, really hard over the summer to try to make a difference this seasons,” Kauffeld said. “My breaststroke, I felt like I could have done a little bit better. I put everything I had left into it, but I felt tired after it.”
Zumwalt West junior Cameron McCrary also took home two gold medals, winning the 100 butterfly in a time of 54.30 and also swimming the first leg of the Jaguars’ winning 200 medley relay team.
The meet’s other winners were Borgia sophomore Gabe Rio in the 50 free (22.90) and Francis Howell North junior Logan Schelfaut in one-meter diving (299.20 points).
But, for the most part, the day belonged to an emerging group of Lions.
“I think the team’s been doing really good at practice pushing each other and really trying hard,” Springer said. “It was a little rough at the beginning because the Rec-Plex was closed, so we had to practice outside and a lot of people weren’t used to that. But, we really started to push ourselves the second week of practice and kept pushing. It really showed off today.”
