Emerging Fort Zumwalt East holds off larger schools to win Fort Zumwalt West Invitational

Springer finished the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.91 seconds to beat CBC junior Evan Liberto (51.58).

“I really just focused on pushing it as hard as I could. I figured if I could get as big of a lead as I can before the last 25 when everybody starts cramping up, I’d be set,” said Springer, who also finished second in the 50 free and was on both of the Lions’ winning relays. “So, I really just focused on that and tried to breathe as little as possible. It seemed to pay off.”

Ostrander was involved in one of the day’s closest races, as he swam the 100 backstroke in 57.7 seconds to edge Borgia sophomore Aidan Garlock (57.94) by less than three-tenths of a second.

“It was really close. He had me until the last 50 or so,” Ostrander said. “You’ve just got to race it and go as fast as you can. If you go slow, you’re going to lose it.”

East also captured the title in two of the day’s three relays, winning gold in the 200 and 400 free relays.

“We broke the school record in the 400 free and our best (previous) time was at state,” Horn said. “You can’t ask for much more when they’re tired at the end of the day and they go out there and do that.”