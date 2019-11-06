A Fort Zumwat East swimmer photographs the GAC North-Central championship plaque, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East looks at the GAC North-Central championship plaque, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo.
Fort Zumwalt East's Brendan Hutchison swims the 100-yard freestyle, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Christian Randall swims the 500-yard freestyle, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Brayden Phillips swims the 200-yard IM, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Brayden Phillips swims the 100-yard butterfly, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Jeffery Ostrander swims the 100-yard backstroke, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt East's Logan Podhorsky swims the 100-yard breaststroke, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
ST. PETERS — It was a long time coming for Brendan Hutchison. The wait was even longer for his school.
Hutchison and a strong group of boys swimmers brought home the first conference championship in Fort Zumwalt East’s 12-year history with a title at the Gateway Athletic Conference North-Central Divisions boys swimming and diving championships Wednesday at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“I’ve been waiting a long time,” said Hutchison, a senior. “It’s surreal. I wasn’t expecting it. Going into it, I knew we had a really good chance, but to actually have it happen is something else. With all the work that the whole team has done, it’s awesome.”
After taking first place in every swimming event at Monday’s preliminaries, the Lions won gold in all but one event in Wednesday’s finals.
“Our motto has been ‘Do your job and work as hard as possibly can. Do what you can do.’ And they did,” Zumwalt East coach Wade Horn said. “I told them to do their job, but have fun. You can tell with these guys right now they’re having fun and really enjoying the time they’re having. We’ve been working hard for it and the time and effort paid off tonight.”
Hutchison was a four-time gold medalist with individual titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. He also swam the lead leg for the Lions’ 200 free and 400 free relay teams.
He was the senior leader of a young group that finished third at last year’s conference meet, but wouldn’t be denied this time around.
“The seniors took it upon themselves to take it upon their leadership and grow the team stronger,” Horn said. “We grew as the season went along and they just went after it.”
Sophomore Christian Randall and freshman Brayden Phillips were also four-time winners for Zumwalt East.
Randall won individual titles in the 200 free and 500 free, while Phillips captured the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. They each swam on the Lions’ 400 free relay team, while Randall also swam on the 200 medley relay and Phillips was on the 200 free relay.
Freshman Jeffery Ostrander won the seventh individual title for the Lions when he took home the gold in the 100-backstroke.
All told, the Lions won 10 of the 12 GAC North-Central events — seven of the nine individual events and all three relays.
“Everybody knew they had to do their job tonight and what I can say is that they all did their job and much more than that,” Hutchison said. “Everything just came together so perfectly to make this happen and I’m so grateful.”
The only dent in Zumwalt East’s armor came in Wednesday’s final event when junior Logan Podhorsky was narrowly edged out by Washington junior Mason Kauffeld in the 100 breaststroke.
“Me and Logan have been friends. We go back because we were on summer and winter swim teams together,” Kauffeld said. “My coach was talking to me about it before the race to make sure to focus on my turns. My turns have been really, really slow recently, so I tried to really improve that.”
Timberland sophomore Canyon DeVille was the other non-Zumwalt East individual winner, as he captured the gold in the one-meter diving competition on Tuesday (the Lions did not have a diver in the event).
But, the meet belonged to the Lions who can now look ahead with confidence to the Class 1 state meet on Nov. 14-15, right back at the Rec-Plex.
“It’s gonna give us a huge confidence boost,” Hutchison said. “With the times we set this week going into state, I’m so excited.”
