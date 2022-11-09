Francis Howell rolls into state meet on the strength of fifth conference title in a row

After losing nine state-qualifying swimmers and divers to graduation, Waylon Denny and his teammates weren't sure if Francis Howell would be able to win its fifth consecutive GAC South championship this season.

“At the beginning of the season, we were all kind of worried a little bit because we took a really big hit,” said Denny, one of two Vikings seniors. “We knew from the beginning it was gonna be a battle and we'd just have to work hard.”

Howell, though, was able to roll to that fifth straight conference meet title recently, compiling 491 points to easily outdistance runner-up Timberland by 160.5 points.

The latest GAC South crown gives the Vikings plenty of momentum heading into the Class 2 boys swimming and diving state championship, which will take place Thursday and Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex (the Class 1 state meet will be Friday and Saturday).

“I'm very happy with the way they performed. It's been the goal all year,” Howell first-year coach Josh Galati said. “I figured we were gonna win it just by how hard they were working, but I didn't think it was gonna be that convincing.”

Denny and junior Will Cottle are a big reason why the Vikings were able to do so well, as each were the only swimmers to come home with four gold medals (two individual, two relay) from the GAC South meet.

Denny came away with wins in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races, while also anchoring Howell's winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

“Going from previous years of getting one gold or maybe two to getting all four, I really surprised myself this year,” he said. “I think all my hard work paid off.”

Cottle garnered first-place showings in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while also being part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay squads. He was thrilled to help keep the Vikings' team streak going.

“My brother (Max) was on the team last year, so I had to go get the five-peat for him,” Cottle said. “We lost a lot of seniors, so we had a lot of young guys and it was a fun experience for them to win their first conference championship.”

Galati hopes his top duo's conference success will lead to good things for them at state.

“Waylon's road is a little tougher in the 50 because it's fast this year. Waylon just keeps faster and faster as the year goes on. For a kid to come in as fast as he was and then take three seconds off that 100 from the beginning of the year to GACs is unbelievable,” Galati said. “And Will has dropped time enough that he can make it back to finals. If he comes out and swims his best, he has a chance.”

Galati is thrilled with the way his 1-2 punch has led the Vikings this season.

“Waylon and Will are the two captains on the team and to be honest they were literally like two peas in a pod. They led by example,” Galati said. “They're two kids that don't come around all that often, so you have to take advantage of when you have that and let them grab the reins and let them do their thing.”

Howell boasts just two seniors and two juniors this season to go along with eight sophomores and seven freshmen.

Galati praised his group of sophomores, which includes the likes of Jaxon Dearing and Harry Hoyt, as well as his strong group of freshmen, including Camden Galati, the coach's son, David Neier and TaeHan Park.

“The sophomores stuck with it from their freshman year and I would say they were probably the determining factor,” Josh Galati said. “The freshman group we had was just stellar. They came in and were just kind of lights out.”

Galati coached Francis Howell North the last six seasons before moving over to Howell this season. He got there just in time for his son's freshman season after missing out on coaching older son Ty, who graduated in 2021.

“To be honest, Cam is a lot like me and Ty and I were like oil and water,” Galati said. “Cam and I seem to mesh well. I can push him and he responds. Ty didn't really need as much pushing.”

Howell's recent GAC South success has only been able to turn into moderate success at the state meet. The Vikings finished 17th in the team race last season, their best in the last five years.

Howell hasn't won a team trophy (top four) since it finished third in 2012 for its only top-four showing in program history. Could this year see that kind of team success at state?

“I don't know if we have enough entries for that. I don't think we do,” Galati said. “Our realistic goal is to try and get all three relays to finals. If you had asked me at the beginning of the year if we were able to do that, I don't know if I'd have been able to say yeah to that.”