Subscribe for 99¢
Greg Dreisewerd, MICDS

Greg Dreisewerd, MICDS swimming

Picked up a pair of individual medals at the Class 1 state meet with a seventh-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and an eighth-place showing in the 100 butterfly. Earned two more medals in helping the Rams’ 200 medley and 400-free relay teams to matching sixth-place finishes.