Had a pair of third-place finishes at the Class 1 state meet in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-individual medley. Also was a member of the Colts’ 200 medley relay team that finished seventh.
Most popular
-
Northwest Cedar Hill edges past Francis Howell North in season opener
-
Affton unleashes three-headed rushing attack to overpower Lutheran South
-
Pitching pair powers Troy to Leadoff Classic title
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
St. Joseph's rides youthful exuberance to pool crown in Gateway Classic