Howell rolls to win in rare tri-meet under the lights at Blanchette Park

Galati’s fellow coaches were happy to hop on board with the idea.

“Being able to have high school swimming outside is really kind of cool,” Howell coach Mandy Windham said. “I don’t know many schools around here that can do that. So when Coach Galati suggested it, we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s call the ADs and get this done.’ I think we might try to have this as our opening meet from now on.”

Howell Central coach Alison Strickler agreed, saying “I think it was a great place for a meet, a big pool, eight lanes. I love when all three of us get together for a tri-meet.”

The meet was conducted without spectators due to the tight spacing, so the event was livestreamed by Howell activities director Sean Erwin for the swimmers’ families and friends.

“It was a lot of work to get it set up, but our three ADs (including Scott Harris of Howell Central and Mike Janes of Howell North) really did an awesome job working together to get it done,” Galati said.

The outdoor meet won rave reviews from the swimmers themselves, as they harkened back to the days of swimming outdoors in summer leagues at their neighborhood pools.