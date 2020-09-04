Howell rolls to win in rare tri-meet under the lights at Blanchette Park

Senior year memories have been taken on a mostly different path since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, so Ty Galati is gonna savor this one a little while longer.
“It’s definitely a different senior memory,” the Francis Howell senior swimmer said. “My last first meet (of the season), outside. All of us were just chilling out there in the parking lot (beforehand). It was just a nice, different experience.”
Galati and his fellow swimmers from all three Francis Howell School District schools got together for a tri-meet Thursday that was just a little bit different from the norm – under the lights at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
“I like the whole get-around,” Galati said. “The water was great, the air was great. It was a pretty perfect meet.”
The idea for the rare outdoor high school meet actually came from Galati’s father, Howell North coach Josh Galati. All three Howell district teams have been practicing at Blanchette Park since fall practice started due to a huge renovation to the pool at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, which will open back up on Tuesday.
“This is a beautiful facility and Blanchette and the city of St. Charles have been awesome and saved us big time by letting us get in here and swim,” Galati said. “I asked the lady if it would be OK if we hosted a meet here because we’d never done an outside meet. She said it would be fine, so then I went to the other coaches and they were willing to do a meet and all of them chipped in and helped. It was phenomenal.”
Galati’s fellow coaches were happy to hop on board with the idea.
“Being able to have high school swimming outside is really kind of cool,” Howell coach Mandy Windham said. “I don’t know many schools around here that can do that. So when Coach Galati suggested it, we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s call the ADs and get this done.’ I think we might try to have this as our opening meet from now on.”
Howell Central coach Alison Strickler agreed, saying “I think it was a great place for a meet, a big pool, eight lanes. I love when all three of us get together for a tri-meet.”
The meet was conducted without spectators due to the tight spacing, so the event was livestreamed by Howell activities director Sean Erwin for the swimmers’ families and friends.
“It was a lot of work to get it set up, but our three ADs (including Scott Harris of Howell Central and Mike Janes of Howell North) really did an awesome job working together to get it done,” Galati said.
The outdoor meet won rave reviews from the swimmers themselves, as they harkened back to the days of swimming outdoors in summer leagues at their neighborhood pools.
“My first team was the Laurel Park Dolphins and it was a pool not too unlike this,” said Jack Ferry, the only senior on the Howell North roster. “It’s definitely a really different experience. It’s kind of strange when you’re doing the backstroke and when you look up instead of seeing a ceiling, you just see the open sky. When I look up at the sky sometimes, I just remember what it was like when I was just a kid swimming backstroke.”
Howell Central senior Ben Pugh started off swimming doing summer league in middle school, so he said, “this really was like a bring back to that. I haven’t been able to do summer swimming because of my job the past couple years, so it’s been really nice getting back to that.”
The meet itself was dominated by Howell, which amassed 166 points to outdistance Howell North (84) and Howell Central (70).
The Vikings won all but one swimming event, as they captured all three relays and got double wins from Jacobb Dearing (200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly), Austin Doan (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Cole Guffey (500 free, 100 breaststroke), as well as a win by Max Cottle in the 100 free.
“We have a lot of kinks to work out, but we’ll pick and choose those battles,” Windham said. “But, first meet, I’m already seeing huge improvements from some of the kids that were crucial for us winning GACs last year. I’m happy with what I saw out of them for the first meet.”
Howell North had the other two individual victories, as Ferry won the 50 free and two-time defending Class 2 champion Logan Schelfaut captured the one-meter diving competition.
“It was just a fun atmosphere,” Galati said. “You could see how much excitement the kids had because these kids have not been able to do things since March. For them to finally get to do a competition was fun. I guess you could call it the Thursday Night Lights.”
