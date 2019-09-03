Subscribe for 99¢
John Ransin, Parkway West

John Ransin, Parkway West swimming

Brought home four state medals in helping the Longhorns to the top area team finish (third) in Class 1. Finished third in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 free, and also was a member of the Longhorns’ second-place 200 medley and third-place 400 free relay teams.