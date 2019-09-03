Brought home four state medals in helping the Longhorns to the top area team finish (third) in Class 1. Finished third in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 free, and also was a member of the Longhorns’ second-place 200 medley and third-place 400 free relay teams.
