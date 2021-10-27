Kirkwood claims four individual titles on way to Suburban Conference Yellow Pool crown

KIRKWOOD — A decorated swimmer during his high school days, Matt Beasley will never complain about a dip in the pool. Even if he's pushed in.
The Kirkwood High boys swimming and diving team gave its coach a celebratory shove into the Walker Natatorium water after finishing off the team championship at Wednesday afternoon's Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships.
“It's always refreshing to get pushed in. It felt great,” said Beasley, who was a multiple-time individual state champion at Parkway South in the late 1990s and early 2000s. “The whole atmosphere is back, which was fun. Having the deck full of guys again and it being more meaningful is a lot of fun.”
Kirkwood amassed 388 points to outdistance second-place Parkway West's 316, with Parkway South (298) and Parkway Central (292) not far behind in third and fourth, respectively.
“It was awesome,” Kirkwood junior J.D. Suarez said. “We've been working all season for this. We're all really happy with this.”
Four swimmers earned medalist honors in each of the eight individual swimming events. Two of those were Pioneers in Suarez and sophomore Max Marcus.
Following Tuesday's preliminaries, Suarez trailed Parkway South's Gabe Porter in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke, but he topped Porter in both events in the finals.
Suarez's 100 fly time of 49.97 seconds was good enough to set a new Kirkwood team record in the event.
“I was so happy with that. I wasn't expecting that,” Suarez said. “I've been working at it, so I was really happy when I saw a good time up there.”
In the 100 back, Suarez clocked in at 51.07 seconds with Porter not too far behind at 51.40.
“I had all that happiness in that 100 fly, so I was coming in confident,” Suarez said. “I really just tried working on spinning my arms just to get ahead of him.”
Marcus won the first individual swimming event of the day, the 200 free, with a time of 1:45.49.
“It was really good. Just a strong swim,” he said. “It was a strong swim from my competitors also. I just got out there ahead of them.”
Marcus followed that up later with a title in the grueling 500 free and he did so in dominant fashion with a time of 4:41.54, more than 13 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor and only three seconds off the school record.
“I swim it differently than most people,” he said. “I go out kind of slow and come back strong, so I just felt good swimming my own race.”
Parkway West senior Will Bonnett was another of the two-time conference winners in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Bonnett is the defending Class 1 champion in the 200 IM and his showing of 1:51.35 was just more than five seconds faster than runner-up Jake Hansen of Parkway Central and was just narrowly behind the 1:51.29 he swam to win state.
“I was feeling good during my strokes, but I have some work to do on my turns, especially my first fly turn right out of the gate and my backstroke into breaststroke turn,” Bonnett said. “There's some things I've got to work on, but it was a good race overall.”
Bonnett also won a state title in the 500 free last season, but it was the breast that he won at conference with a 55.63, topping Hansen by just over two-and-a-half seconds.
“The breast is kind of the same (as the IM) with just some little things I can work on,” Bonnett said. “My second and third pullouts, I rushed a little bit, so I've got to lengthen those back out.”
Parkway Central sophomore Will Jost was the other multiple winner with titles in the 50 and 100 frees.
Jost's time of 21.52 seconds in the 50 free made him just one of two swimmers to come in under 22 seconds. Jost also came within eight-hundredths of a second of the school record time for the event.
“I think I could have done a little bit better, but I did good,” he said. “It's my favorite. I think I do the best in the 50, so I'm pretty happy with it.”
In the 100 free, Jost posted a time of 47.82, just over a full second ahead of Lindbergh's Caleb Jones.
“I felt like I did a lot better than I usually do,” Jost said. “I dropped some time in it. My second 50 was definitely a lot better.”
Bonnett and Jost each won a third first-place medal in the relays, as West won the 200 free relay (1:27.29) and Central captured the 200 medley relay crown (1:36.36). South won the other relay, the 400 free (3:18.05).
The conference meet is the last big one for most of the teams before the state meet commences Nov. 11-13 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Beasley also got a celebratory dip last winter when the Kirkwood girls won the Class 2 title and he has also guided the Pioneer boys to Class 2 third and fourth-place team finishes, respectively, the last two seasons.
“We lost some really key seniors last year, but the guys have been working their tails off all season and we've really kind of filled in nicely,” Beasley said. “We're on pace to do some really great things at state, so we're gonna be geared up and ready to go.”