Kirkwood claims four individual titles on way to Suburban Conference Yellow Pool crown

Bonnett is the defending Class 1 champion in the 200 IM and his showing of 1:51.35 was just more than five seconds faster than runner-up Jake Hansen of Parkway Central and was just narrowly behind the 1:51.29 he swam to win state.

“I was feeling good during my strokes, but I have some work to do on my turns, especially my first fly turn right out of the gate and my backstroke into breaststroke turn,” Bonnett said. “There's some things I've got to work on, but it was a good race overall.”

Bonnett also won a state title in the 500 free last season, but it was the breast that he won at conference with a 55.63, topping Hansen by just over two-and-a-half seconds.

“The breast is kind of the same (as the IM) with just some little things I can work on,” Bonnett said. “My second and third pullouts, I rushed a little bit, so I've got to lengthen those back out.”

Parkway Central sophomore Will Jost was the other multiple winner with titles in the 50 and 100 frees.

Jost's time of 21.52 seconds in the 50 free made him just one of two swimmers to come in under 22 seconds. Jost also came within eight-hundredths of a second of the school record time for the event.