The reigning All-Metro boys swimmer of the year made quite the splash last fall in his first season in the pool for Rams with an outstanding regular season and a spectacular performance at the Class 1 state meet. Naber, a Webster Groves transfer, struck gold in two individual races, the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and swam the lead leg for the Rams’ state champion 200 medley and second-place 400 freestyle relay teams.