Marcus, Suarez lead strong Kirkwood charge on first day of Class 2 state meet

ST. PETERS — Max Marcus didn't hesitate when asked which accomplishment he liked better.

The Kirkwood junior had two choices to pick from after finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle event and fourth in the 200 free Thursday afternoon in the preliminaries of the Missouri Class 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“Definitely first in the 500,” Marcus said. “It's a totally different feeling to be going in No. 1. I've never been there before, so that feels really good.”

The top time in the 500 free came as no surprise after Marcus came in with the lowest qualifying time in the event after finishing fifth last year. His advancement to the 200 free final, though, represented a big improvement from last year when he came in ninth in the prelims to just miss a spot in the finals before settling for a 12th-place finish.

“That felt good, especially because I was ninth last year by not too much,” he said. “So, it feels really good to be solidly in there. I was close to the guy who placed third, so I think I can definitely get third, if not second or first.”

Marcus and senior JD Suarez each advanced to two individual finals, as Kirkwood got six individuals total into Friday morning's finals to lead all area teams.

SLUH was the only area team to garner a team trophy last season with a third-place finish. Kirkwood just missed a coveted top-four trophy spot with a fifth-place effort, so the Pioneers are hopeful Thursday's performance will put them in line for some hardware Friday afternoon.

“Honestly, I was very pleased really with essentially every swim today,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “A lot of best times. A lot of school records. Even our boys that hadn't been here before stepped up and swam really fast.”

Marcus was happy with his performances in both the 500 and 200 in the prelims.

“I felt super smooth in the 500, especially the first half, and I think tomorrow I'll definitely be able to bring that down and hopefully get a best time for myself and stay in first,” he said. “And I felt pretty strong and smooth in the 200 free, so I think I have a lot of room to improve tomorrow, especially when I get to racing next to two really fast kids.”

Beasley also feels Marcus will show improvement in the 200 free finals.

“That was his first swim of the day and your first swim is always kind of like that wake-up moment that it's really happening and state has started,” Beasley said. “That kind of shook the dust off and then it seemed like he settled in with his relays and the 500, so he's gonna have a much better 200 tomorrow.”

Suarez is in terrific shape heading into the finals with a first-place showing by nearly three seconds in the 200 individual medley and a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly.

“I'm happy with it,” he said. “I dropped in the 2 IM and it felt good. My fly was a little up, but I can fix that, so I'm really excited for tomorrow.”

Suarez was third in the fly last season, but did not compete in the IM at state, instead finishing fourth in the 100 backstroke.

“IM was not always his thing, but this season we just kind of decided this was the year we needed to focus more on it,” Beasley said. “And then, naturally, he's just a very gifted flyer.”

The other Kirkwood finalists are junior Stevie Potter and senior Andrew Huebner, who were fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 500 free, an event the Pioneers boast three finalists in.

Kirkwood also was the only area school to get all three of its relays on to the finals with each one garnering a top-three finish Thursday.

“Relays are actually one of my favorite things, just being part of a team and working together,” Suarez said. “We were top three in all of them, so I'm excited to see what comes tomorrow.”

Marquette junior Jack Favazza was the only other area swimmer to earn his way into two different finals, as he will be seeded fourth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. He was fourth and sixth, respectively, in those two events last year at state.

“I wouldn't say it was my best day of swimming, but by far I would say it was pretty good,” Favazza said. “I'm typically more of a finals swimmer, so I don't always do my absolute best in prelims. I like to leave it out on the table for finals.”

MICDS sophomore Jeffrey Ge came into the prelims with the best qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke. He did not qualify first Thursday, but came in a close third to give him a good shot at a title on Friday.

“I had the 200 freestyle relay right before it, which is something I usually don't do, so I didn't really know how well I was gonna do going into the 100 breast right after,” Ge said. “I felt pretty good in the water, but it was just not really the time I wanted in the end. I don't think I'm gonna be swimming the 200 free relay (on Friday), so the plan for tomorrow is to just work on that third 25 (yards) and shorten up on my underwaters.”

The other area finalists are SLUH junior Henry Unger (fourth in the 50 free), SLUH freshman Connor Dunker (seventh in the 500 free), CBC junior Conner Suthers (seventh in the 50 free), SLUH senior Brendan Schroeder (eighth in the 100 free) and CBC junior Andrew Becker (eighth in the 100 fly).

Kirkwood accounts for nearly half of the area's 14 entrants into the Class 2 finals. SLUH was next with three, followed by Marquette and CBC with two each and MICDS with one.

In contrast, swimmers from Kansas City schools will make up 42 of the 64 finalists, exactly three times the number of St. Louis swimmers. Defending Class 2 champion Rockhurst has a whopping 16 finalists, followed by Park Hill South's 11 and then Kirkwood's six.

“If you look at the history of the sport, it just kind of rolls in cycles,” Beasley said. “Sometimes, that side of the state is stronger and then there have been periods of time where St. Louis has been stronger. They're doing a great job over on that side and we'll hope that we can swim really well tomorrow and kind of fit in our spots, whatever that is.”