Naber helps lead MICDS runner-up effort for best state finish since 1993

Naber was on the winning 200-yard medley relay team to open the meet with seniors Eric Ji, Greg Dreisewerd and fellow junior Ryan Mauney with a time of 1:33.80.

Also Naber set a new school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a winning time of 49.37.

"You just know those athletes who are big-game guys," McCrary said. "He steps up and wins against other good guys."

Ji secured two second-place finishes along with the first-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Ji and Naber were on MICDS' runner-up 400 freestyle relay (3:10.44) and was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.

"These guys did a great job," McCrary said. "We had best times and everyone stepped up in every way we could. These guys earned every point. They fought and scratched the whole meet."

Parkway West junior William Bonnett helped score almost half of the Longhorns' 217.5 points with two first-place individual finishes, a second-place effort in the 200 medley relay and a fourth-place showing in the 400 freestyle relay.

"It's definitely exciting and great to have that rewarding finish at the end of the season," Bonnett said. "Our team hasn't had a meet in the last few weeks. It's been a grind to get every single practice in. It was exciting to see how we finished."