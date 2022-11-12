Parkway Central wins five events en route to first state title in 44 years

ST. PETERS — The Parkway Central boys swimming and diving team came away from the 2021 Class 1 state championships with an empty feeling.

Yes, the Colts picked up a team trophy with a fourth-place showing, but a pair of crucial disqualifications over the meet's two days cost them 56 points and a second-place finish.

Central used that disappointment as motivation for this year's state meet and turned it into the boys swimming and diving program's first state championship since the 1978 won the Colts' only previous title, as they tallied 290 points to outdistance the rest of the Class 1 field Saturday afternoon at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“The boys deserve it. They've been working their butts off. I couldn't be more proud of these boys and the work they've put in. It's just awesome to see them experience the success of all their hard work,” Central coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “Last year's state had a handful of disappointments in it and, for the majority of these boys, this meet started 365 days ago. They've been hungry not just for the last three months, but for the last 12 months.”

Senior co-captain Jake Hansen said he and fellow senior co-captain Quin Wolff made sure the Colts knew exactly what they needed to do to get the job done this season.

“Not to toot my own horn, but with me and Quin Wolff as captains, we took a much more serious approach than some of the other captains have and made sure that the boys are detail and process-oriented,” said Hansen, who won the 100-yard breaststroke title Saturday. “We had a big emphasis on not cutting corners. And that made a big difference for us.”

Central made the most of its Class 1-best nine individual and three relay finalists, as Schonhoff made five trips to the podium to hand out medals with junior Will Jost winning a pair of individual titles to join Hansen on the top of the medal stand and the Colts capturing two of the three relay events.

“We have a lot of fun and stuff, but we also won a lot and that makes it even better,” Jost said.

Three area swimmers — Clayton senior Graham Zucker, Chaminade junior Matthew Judkins and Jost — brought home a pair of Class 1 individual titles.

Zucker won the first individual event of the day, the 200 freestyle, which was an event he did not swim in at state last year.

“I kind of like the 200 free more and I wanted to give it a shot in my senior year,” he said. “I knew I set myself up to do it today, but it was kind of just a blur. I got behind the block and I don't really remember a thing. Adrenaline just took over.”

Zucker followed that up later with a win in the 100 backstroke, improving upon his runner-up finish in the event a year ago.

“I thought from the beginning of the season I had a good shot,” he said. “I wasn't necessarily ecstatic with the time I went. I was kind of tired from the 200 free (relay, which was right before the back), but I went out there and got the job done.”

Judkins won his first state title in the 200 individual medley, dropping just over five seconds off his fourth-place time in the event last year.

“The one thing that brought my time down was my breaststroke. I've been training on that a lot. And then just furthering training my fly throughout the year. So, it's a culmination of things,” he said. “It was a really fun race. I enjoyed it a lot. I knew Jake (Hansen) and Marat (Usov of Pembroke Hill) were right on me for it. I just did what I did, went out in front and just stayed there the whole race.”

Judkins went on to defend his title in the 100 butterfly. He broke the state record time in the event in Friday's preliminaries, but just missed out on breaking it again in the final.

“My time in the finals wasn't where I wanted it to be, but I'll take it. I came out and did what I wanted to do and hopefully I can do it again next year,” he said. “I had my sights set on that record since the end of last year. I was hoping I could go a little faster, but just coming off of mono from the middle of the season, I think it started to get to me a little in the middle of the race.”

Jost won the frenetic 50 free final by nearly a half-second and in doing so gave himself sweet redemption. In last year's 50 free final, he posted the second-fastest time but was disqualified due to a swim cap issue.

“I read the rulebook this time. I know what I'm doing now,” he said with a laugh. “It's amazing. Last year, the day after state, we started thinking about next year and what we were gonna do.”

Jost also captured the 100 free title after shaving almost two seconds off his fourth-place time in the event last fall.

“I was working on my endurance, really,” he said. “Last year, I couldn't sprint the full thing. That really was the first time I actually sprinted all the way through.”

Hansen's victory in the 100 breast came just a few short months after he returned to the pool for the first time in five months after a back injury last spring. He was able to win the event after finishing second last year to good friend, club teammate and training partner Will Bonnett of Parkway West, who is now at BYU.

“It's been a long time coming for me,” Hansen said. “Everybody always says it's been their goal, but last year with Bonnett and every year with Bonnett, it was kind of out of reach. Now, senior year, Bonnett's out of the way.”

Earlier in the day Saturday, Webster Groves senior Bennet Loving won his third successive Class 1 one-meter diving championship. Loving's first two titles came in fairly close fashion, but the final one Saturday was by the huge margin of 135.55 points.

“It's a little bit unbelievable,” he said. “I honestly didn't think I would really be here. When I first started diving five years ago, I never thought I'd end up a three-time state champion.”

Central won both the 200 medley and 200 free relay finals, including breaking Friday and re-breaking Saturday the Class 1 record in the latter event. The Colts were also the favorites to win the 400 free relay crown, but Judkins led an incredible late charge for Chaminade to take that title at the end.

That comeback win in the 400 free relay punctuated an outstanding second-place performance by the Red Devils, who finished with 234 points to make a strong move up from 16th place two years ago and 11th last season.

“We knew we had the swimmers that could get it done and it was just a great way to end what was a great meet for us,” Chaminade coach Keith Mug said. “We swam really well and put it all out there.”

Parkway West hadn't spent any time in third place all day Saturday until after the final event when a third-place 400 free relay effort allowed the Longhorns to edge past Pembroke Hill 166-165 for third.

“We knew what we had to have in order for us to get third and to watch it unfold swimmer by swimmer was great,” West coach Coleen Sumner said. “These are mostly water polo players who hang out together, decided to work hard for this season and did this together.”