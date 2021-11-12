Parkway West's Bonnett closes standout career in style with three Class 1 golds

Glendale later returned the favor by edging the Longhorns by just 16-hundredths of a second in the 200 free relay.

The CBC quartet of Wehrmann, fellow senior Evan Liberto and sophomores Andrew Becker and Conner Suthers closed the day in the style with a state title in the 400 free relay.

After Bonnett's win in the breaststroke, West held a slight two-point lead on Glendale in the team standings, but the Falcons had the favorite in the 400 free relay and ended up finishing second, while the Longhorns only had an entry in the consolation final of that event.

Thus, the Falcons won their third state title, but this one was by the closest margin yet, 240-220 over the Longhorns, who moved up from third last season to second this season.

“It was a team effort. We're happy with our swims. Where the other swims land, that's not on us,” West coach Coleen Sumner. “We only have three club kids on our team and one of them is a brand-new 14-year-old. We had a lot of success this past week, so we're kind of thrilled about it.”

Burroughs finished just out of the title hunt in fifth last season, but the Bombers moved up to third this season with 187 points, despite having standout Steven Busch at less than full strength with a broken arm.