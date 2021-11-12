Parkway West's Bonnett closes standout career in style with three Class 1 golds

ST. PETERS — Fresh out of the water from his final high school swim, Will Bonnett finally had time to exhale and take it all in.
The Parkway West standout had just completed his second consecutive incredible day in the St. Peters Rec-Plex pool with three gold medal performances — two individual and one relay — in Friday's Missouri Class 1 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships finals.
“We've had a lot of great, fun times this year. Even if you set the swimming aside, it's just been a fun year,” said Bonnett, a BYU signee. “There was a lot of mixed emotions, for sure, since that's my last high school race. I went out there and gave it my best. There's always gonna be things to gripe about, for sure, but I'm happy overall.”
Both of Bonnett's individual state titles had some extra meaning to them.
In winning the 200-yard individual medley by nearly five seconds over the runner-up swimmer, Bonnett captured his second successive state title in the event, making him the first Longhorn male or female to go back-to-back in an event since Kate Gately in the 100 girls freestyle in 2011-12.
The only slightly disappointing part of it was Bonnett's time of 1 minute, 48.91 seconds, was just short of the Class 1 record time of 1:48.62.
“I'm really excited with the two-peat,” he said. “But I'm trying to think about where I could have that (the record). But you live and you learn. Overall, I've got to be happy.”
And in the 100 breaststroke, Bonnett posted a time of 54.27 to re-break the Class 1 record he had just set in Friday's preliminaries when he went 54.53. He was happy to win the title and to break his own Class 1 record, but Bonnett also had hoped to break Daniel Worth's overall record of 53.53.
“I've been working on breaststroke for the past year now and it's come a long way. I'm happy with where I'm at right now going into college,” Bonnett said. “Obviously, I would have loved to go under 53.53, but I've still got improvements to make and hopefully I'll be going what Daniel Worth's going now (at Virginia), 51 or whatever.”
CBC senior Max Wehrmann captured his first state title when he won the 100 backstroke by 1.3 seconds over Clayton junior Graham Zucker. Wehrmann had a stated goal of breaking the 50-second mark in the event and he achieved that by posting a time of 49.69.
“I've been swimming high school all four years and it feels amazing,” he said. “It's what I've been working for.”
To make the moment even sweeter, Wehrmann received his gold medal from his mother, Dana, who is a Cadets assistant coach.
“That was great,” Max said. “She's been my biggest supporter my whole swimming career. I love her.”
Dana Wehrmann was brought to tears by the happy moment.
“I've been emotional all week,” she said. “I'm so proud of him. I mean I'm proud of him no matter what, but being a senior and he doesn't think he's gonna swim in college, that was like the last hurrah.”
The backstroke win eased some of the sting of Wehrmann's heartbreaking loss to Glendale's Michael Jasinski earlier in the 200 free. Wehrmann led after each of the first three legs of the race before Jasinski edged him at the finish by just 17 hundredths of a second.
In the 500 free, John Burroughs senior Nicholas Theodos edged Chaminade sophomore Trey Cunneen by just more than four tenths of a second in one of the closest races of the day.
“That was nerve-wracking,” said Theodos, whose sophomore brother Alexander finished sixth in the event. “Trey is a really good friend of mine. I train with him a lot.”
Like Wehrmann did, Chaminade sophomore Matthew Judkins was able to share a winning embrace with his dad, Matt, in the Rec-Plex hallway moments after the Class 1 finals had ended after Matthew brought home the gold earlier in the 100 butterfly.
In the process, Judkins' time of 49.87 was just enough to scoot past Scott Jostes' 15-year-old school record of 49.92 in winning the 2006 butterfly state final.
“It was amazing. That last 25, I pushed off and I knew I couldn't let him catch me,” Judkins said. “It feels good to break a really old record. I just can't describe how I'm feeling right now off of that win. It's something pretty cool.”
In Thursday's one-meter diving competition, Webster Groves junior Bennet Loving compiled 515.90 points to outdistance Glendale's Evan Riley (474.65) and win his second straight Class 1 diving title.
Several area swimmers also had strong second and third-place finishes in Friday's finals.
In addition to Wehrmann's runner-up performance in the 200 free, as well as Zucker's in the backstroke, Parkway Central junior Jake Hansen finished second to Bonnett in the breaststroke and Hansen also came in third in the 200 IM.
Theodos had a third-place finish in the 200 free to go along with his 500 free title, while Zucker (100 free), John Burroughs senior Eliot Barnes (diving) and Fort Zumwalt East senior Christian Randall (breaststroke) also posted third-place showings.
The day started off with a bang Friday when Parkway West and Glendale hooked up in an epic 200 medley relay battle.
After falling behind on the first leg, the Longhorns took the lead on Bonnett's strong swim in the second leg. The Falcons then regained a narrow lead after the third leg, but sophomore Daniel Budiman delivered on the final leg to give West a close win by just 17 hundredths of a second.
“I was watching for me teammate Josh (Wu) to come in and I just saw Glendale reached there first. So, when I saw Josh reached out, I was like, 'I've got to go as fast as possible,'” Budiman said. “I was just going for it. It was insane. I didn't think we won. It was just amazing.”
Glendale later returned the favor by edging the Longhorns by just 16-hundredths of a second in the 200 free relay.
The CBC quartet of Wehrmann, fellow senior Evan Liberto and sophomores Andrew Becker and Conner Suthers closed the day in the style with a state title in the 400 free relay.
After Bonnett's win in the breaststroke, West held a slight two-point lead on Glendale in the team standings, but the Falcons had the favorite in the 400 free relay and ended up finishing second, while the Longhorns only had an entry in the consolation final of that event.
Thus, the Falcons won their third state title, but this one was by the closest margin yet, 240-220 over the Longhorns, who moved up from third last season to second this season.
“It was a team effort. We're happy with our swims. Where the other swims land, that's not on us,” West coach Coleen Sumner. “We only have three club kids on our team and one of them is a brand-new 14-year-old. We had a lot of success this past week, so we're kind of thrilled about it.”
Burroughs finished just out of the title hunt in fifth last season, but the Bombers moved up to third this season with 187 points, despite having standout Steven Busch at less than full strength with a broken arm.
“We're super, super happy. This is the highest we've ever finished,” said Bombers coach Leslie Kehr, whose 2012 team finished fourth. “We lose some great seniors, but our medley relay (which finished third) only had one senior on it, so that bodes well. We are very excited about our future.”
Parkway Central totaled 175 points to finish fourth for the second straight year, but a pair of disqualifications — one in the prelims and one in the finals — left probably 56 points on the table for the Colts.
“There were definitely some disappointments in a couple of our swims, but I was real proud of the way the boys were able to bounce back, especially today, and put that stuff behind them,” Colts coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “We're losing some key parts, but we're looking forward to next year with some of our youth continuing to step up.”