Parkway West's Bonnett in strong position heading into Class 1 finals

“It's really exciting. I got to train with him the whole year, so it's really fun to see the work pay off, especially since he's my brother,” Nicholas Theodos said. “I thought, toward the end of my race (in the prelims), I was staying under water too long and I wasn't getting any actual power out of there. So, maybe toward the end (in the final), I will try to come up sooner and try to get more of a feel for my actual swimming because I'm more of like a stretch-it-out, get-into-a-rhythm kind of guy than really underwater-heavy.”

Theodos also is in the running for the 200 free title, as his time of 1:42.96 was not far behind Jasinski and Wehrmann.

“I think the 200 has been a little weird this season because I had a really good finish to the long course season in the 200 and the 200 short course is a little bit different, a little bit more about having fast turns,” Theodos said. “I think I got caught under water too much again, especially toward the end. So, (Friday) I'm just gonna try and go out there pretty relaxed and then just really come home on the back half.”