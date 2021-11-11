Parkway West's Bonnett in strong position heading into Class 1 finals

ST. PETERS — Will Bonnett is barely a year into swimming the 100-yard breaststroke on a regular basis.
And he's already breaking records.
The Parkway West senior standout qualified first in both the breaststroke and the 200 individual medley and also was part of two top qualifying relay teams to punctuate a spectacular Thursday afternoon in the preliminaries of the Missouri Class 1 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“Kind of like conference, there's always things to fix,” said Bonnett, a BYU signee. “The turn on my 50 free on the relay was kind of weird, but we'll work on that (Friday) in warmups. But, you know, I'm totally happy with all my races.”
Area teams Parkway West, Parkway Central and John Burroughs join Kearney with five individual swimmers in Class 1 event finals, which begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rec-Plex. Glendale leads the way with six individual finalists.
Not surprisingly, those were the top Class 1 teams last year, as Glendale won it all with West, Central and Burroughs slotting in the three through five spots behind second-place MICDS, which has moved up to Class 2 this year.
“It's definitely a team effort. Will can't move up. The rest of the kids can, and that's been our conversation,” said West coach Coleen Sumner, whose team boasted a Class 1 best 21 qualifiers to the state meet. “I do feel good because this was a team that can go very deep. We've talked about it before. We're not all in the top eight. We run the gamut from first to 16th and we have two talented divers to add to it.”
Bonnett won the 500 freestyle championship last season, but he decided to switch things up and try his hand at the breaststroke.
Early returns are more than favorable, as Bonnett posted a time of 54.53 seconds, shattering the Class 1 record of 56.49 (Class 1 records date back to 2017 when the state meet was split into two classes). It was also the third best overall showing at state, no matter the class.
“I have a really good breaststroke coach on my club team and he has helped me come a long way in that one,” he said. “I think I can improve in that one. I'm looking at the 53.5 record (Friday), hopefully.”
Bonnett is also the defending champ in the 200 IM and he looked every bit the part Thursday with a personal-best time of 1:49.25, a little more than two seconds faster than his state-winning time in the event last year and almost six seconds clear of his nearest competitor in the prelims.
“Super happy. I haven't dropped in that since last state, so that was huge. I was really happy to be under 1:50. That's been the goal for a while,” he said. “My backstroke is feeling good and that's the key to having a good IM for me because that's usually my rough stroke.”
Bonnett also was part of the Longhorns' top-qualifying relay teams. The 200 medley relay team included fellow seniors Raymond Yoon and Joshua Wu and sophomore Daniel Budiman, and Bonnett led off the 200 free relay that also included Yoon, Budiman and junior Adam Lambert.
Three other area swimmers also were the top qualifiers in their events Thursday to set themselves up in good position heading into Friday's finals.
CBC senior Max Wehrmann posted the second-best time ever in a Class 1 state meet in the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.85, which was a tick more than one second faster than his seed time coming in (51.86).
“I thought I was looking strong. I'm looking to have a good time (in the finals) and just have fun with it. It's senior year. Gotta have fun,” he said. “I'm hoping to drop below 50 (Friday). That's my goal, so I hope I can do that.”
Wehrmann also is a contender in the 200 free. His time of 1:42.19 was a little more than two-thirds of a second behind defending Class 1 runner-up Michael Jasinski of Glendale, but it was still good enough for the fourth-best Class 1 meet time ever.
“I'm looking forward to racing Michael,” Wehrmann said. “We've been swimming against each other in the 200 free for a long time, so this will be the ultimate race since it's both of our senior years.”
John Burroughs senior Nicholas Theodos claimed the top spot in the 500 free with a time of 4:39.62 on the heels of his second-place finish in the event last season. He will get to swim in that event final with his sophomore brother Alexander, who had the fifth-best prelim time Thursday.
“It's really exciting. I got to train with him the whole year, so it's really fun to see the work pay off, especially since he's my brother,” Nicholas Theodos said. “I thought, toward the end of my race (in the prelims), I was staying under water too long and I wasn't getting any actual power out of there. So, maybe toward the end (in the final), I will try to come up sooner and try to get more of a feel for my actual swimming because I'm more of like a stretch-it-out, get-into-a-rhythm kind of guy than really underwater-heavy.”
Theodos also is in the running for the 200 free title, as his time of 1:42.96 was not far behind Jasinski and Wehrmann.
“I think the 200 has been a little weird this season because I had a really good finish to the long course season in the 200 and the 200 short course is a little bit different, a little bit more about having fast turns,” Theodos said. “I think I got caught under water too much again, especially toward the end. So, (Friday) I'm just gonna try and go out there pretty relaxed and then just really come home on the back half.”
Chaminade sophomore Matthew Judkins made a huge leap from last year's eighth-place time of 53.19 in the 100 butterfly to post a the top qualifying time of 49.99 in the prelims, his personal best and second in Class 1 meet history only to the 48.81 Cape Central's Brogan Davis posted four years ago.
“My butterfly definitely felt really solid today,” Judkins said. “I did end up missing the school record by 0.07 (Scott Jostes in the 2006 state final), so I was a bit disappointed on that, but at the same time, you can't be too disappointed going under 50 in the fly.”
Judkins also is in the mix for one of the spots right behind Bonnett in the 200 IM. His time of 1:55.57 was behind only Bonnett and Jackson freshman Nate Thomas (1:54.95).
“I could have definitely gone a little bit faster in the IM because, sadly, Nate Thomas out-touched me and now I'm in third,” Judkins said.
Other area swimmers with strong qualifying efforts included Parkway Central sophomore Will Jost, second in the 50 free; Clayton junior Graham Zucker, third in both the 100 free (just .47 seconds behind first-place Jasinski) and backstroke (just over a half-second behind Wehrmann); Chaminade sophomore Trey Cunneen, third in the 500 free behind Theodos and Kearney's Scott Doll after coming into the prelims with the fastest seed time; and Parkway Central junior Jake Hansen and Fort Zumwalt East senior Christian Randall, who qualified second and third, respectively, behind Bonnett in the breaststroke.