Scharff's top-notch performance helps SLUH roll to 11th consecutive MCC title

“It's a re-calibration year, I think, and we're just really happy to be back at our home pool and not have to be up late at Chaminade, so that's been really nice,” Ehret said. “I'm pretty happy with how we swam. It's always a challenge to swim (conference) in your home pool, but it's also an advantage.”

Scharff is the two-time defending Class 2 champion in the backstroke and his time of 50.41 seconds in the MCC finals was a significant drop from the 53 seconds flat that he posted in finishing first at Tuesday's preliminaries and just below his winning time of 49.81 last year at state.

“I feel really good with that because I was really exhausted,” said Scharff, a Wisconsin commit. “I didn't have a chance to warm down after my 100 fly, so I was still feeling a little bit tired. I'm excited with that time and I can do better when I can actually cool down and get some rest.”

Scharff's win Wednesday in the 100 fly was noteworthy because it was the first time he swan that event this season all suited up.

“I was surprised that I did well with that,” he said. “I'm caught between that and the 200 IM (individual medley) for state. I'm not really sure just yet. This was kind of a test to see how it was gonna go.”