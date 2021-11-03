Scharff's top-notch performance helps SLUH roll to 11th consecutive MCC title

Cooper Scharff is good with how his final home swimming appearance went down.
The St. Louis University High senior standout was the only two-time individual winner and he took home four golds overall with two more in the relays in Wednesday's finals of the Metro Catholic Conference Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Louis Community College at Forest Park natatorium.
“I am happy,” said Scharff, the 2019 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year. “It was nice to cap off my final meet at FoPo with a nice win and some good team records for everybody. It was a good meet.”
Scharff was the individual medalist in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, while also capturing golds as part of the Junior Billikens' 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, as he prepares for the state meet, which runs Nov. 11-13 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“He's looking faster than he ever has at this point in the season, so we'll see how things shake out,” SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. “The whole strategy of where to put people is what we're gonna do next, so we'll look at what's best for the team and him too. Obviously, the backstroke is probably duh, but with the other event maybe we shake it up.”
Scharff's outstanding final meet in his home pool helped SLUH amass 474 points to easily outdistance second-place CBC (233) for the Junior Billikens' 11th straight MCC team title.
“It's a re-calibration year, I think, and we're just really happy to be back at our home pool and not have to be up late at Chaminade, so that's been really nice,” Ehret said. “I'm pretty happy with how we swam. It's always a challenge to swim (conference) in your home pool, but it's also an advantage.”
Scharff is the two-time defending Class 2 champion in the backstroke and his time of 50.41 seconds in the MCC finals was a significant drop from the 53 seconds flat that he posted in finishing first at Tuesday's preliminaries and just below his winning time of 49.81 last year at state.
“I feel really good with that because I was really exhausted,” said Scharff, a Wisconsin commit. “I didn't have a chance to warm down after my 100 fly, so I was still feeling a little bit tired. I'm excited with that time and I can do better when I can actually cool down and get some rest.”
Scharff's win Wednesday in the 100 fly was noteworthy because it was the first time he swan that event this season all suited up.
“I was surprised that I did well with that,” he said. “I'm caught between that and the 200 IM (individual medley) for state. I'm not really sure just yet. This was kind of a test to see how it was gonna go.”
Scharff teamed with fellow seniors Ned Mehmeti and Jonas Hostetler and sophomore Henry Unger to begin the meet by winning the 200 medley relay, posting a time of 1:40.06.
The 400 free relay showing was an especially impressive one as Scharff, Mehmeti and Hostetler and were joined by sophomore Kearney Foy in posting a time of 3:16.08, which broke the 15-year old meet record of 3:16.84 by the 2006 SLUH team.
“I'm somewhat surprised it hadn't been broken before, but I'm pumped for it,” Ehret said. “We had one kid out with quarantine that's normally in that, so Kearney Foy stepped in to that empty spot for us and I was really proud of him.”
Mehmeti and Hostetler were also individual winners Wednesday.
Mehmeti captured the 500 free title with a time of 4:55.74, which was still well off his time of 4:50.67 when he finished 13th at the Class 2 meet.
“I could have gone better, but I've done all the hard work and state is next week, so I'm just preparing for that,” Mehmati said. “I want to get the SLUH record (4:39.20) and put my name up there (on the record board).
Hostetler was the only swimmer to post a sub-22 second performance in the 50 free, as he went 21.82, which was a season-best showing for him.
“It wasn't the best conditions for it, but I'm happy with the outcome,” Hostetler said. “You can always drop more, but right now I think I'm at a good place, so I'll do what I can at state.”
SLUH also got a record-setting performance from senior diver Sebastian Lawrence. The defending Class 2 diving champion compiled 551.70 points to set a new personal record and shatter his own MCC meet mark of 506.75 that he set last season.
“The board touches the water. That's how much power he has,” Ehret said. “He's impressive and he's been impressive ever since he started with us, but every year it's gotten even incrementally better.”
CBC had a pair of individual conference champs in seniors Max Wehrmann and Evan Liberto and that duo also teamed with sophomores AJ Becker and Conner Suthers to win the 200 free relay title.
Wehrmann, who was fourth in Class 2 in the 200 free a year ago, won the MCC title on Wednesday with Liberto right behind him in second.
“I went out strong, a little stronger than maybe I wanted to, but I got to race against Evan, so that was fun to do,” Wehrmann said. “We definitely push each other.”
Liberto later went 1-2 with another teammate, as he won the 100 free by less than a second over Suthers.
“I felt great about the race, especially since I had my teammate right next to me and that really helped push me to go faster,” Liberto said. “I always do 100 percent better when I have a teammate next to me that's pushing me. It gives me something to work toward.”
The other individual winners Wednesday were a pair of sophomores in Chaminade's Matthew Judkins and Vianney's Ashton Wells.
Judkins was the only swimmer to go under two minutes in the 200 IM as his time of 1:57.72 was nearly five seconds faster than runner-up Mehmeti. Judkins currently ranks second on the area 200 IM honor roll just behind his Parkway Swim Club teammate, defending Class 1 champ Will Bonnett of Parkway West.
“At state, once I get to swim against Will Bonnett, I think I'll go probably like 1:52 or maybe even lower,” Judkins said. “It's always nice to have some competition and I think Ned really provided that for me today.”
Wells won the 100 breaststroke title with a time of 1:03.67, a time that is almost two seconds better than his Class 1 state time in the event last season.
“I feel like it went good. I wanted to go out fast and I did,” Wells said. “This year, I feel much better. I'm ranked much higher than last year. I feel like my tempo is good and so is my start and underwater pulse.”