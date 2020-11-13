SLUH can't defend team title but wins four events, sets three records

"I think we were looking forward to that all year," Butters said. "That's the one relay that we look forward to. I think we all like to finish the meet with a bang."

SLUH's first Class 2 meet record of the day came from junior Sebastian Lawrence in diving.

Lawrence captured the state championship with 515.65 points as Francis Howell North's Logan Schelfaut was second with 502.30.

"I hit the weight room a lot this summer and gained a lot of muscle weight and that helped me get a lot of height and added an extra half on my difficulty," Lawrence said. "At practice I was really consistent in doing my skills. I visualized my dives every night and that helped a lot."

Rockhurst easily won the team championship, the 12th in program history but first since 2014, with 347.5 points.

SLUH settled for fifth with 188 in a season that started late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maybe it'll be a revitalization with some new blood coming in and guys getting stronger from year to year," SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. "We'll be back."

Park Hill South (252) was the team runner-up, followed by Lee's Summit West (245.5) and Kirkwood (193).