SLUH can't defend team title but wins four events, sets three records

ST. PETERS — St. Louis University High didn't have the depth to win its third consecutive Class 2 boys swimming and diving team state championship.
The Junior Billikens didn't win a team trophy, in fact.
But SLUH still made quite an impact on the meet Friday at St. Peters Rec-Plex, winning four of the 12 events — including three in Class 2 state meet record performances.
"It was better than I did last year (personally) and it was something I was hoping for," SLUH junior Cooper Scharff said. "But we didn't do as well as we wanted to as a team."
Scharff earned four individual medals and defended his 100-yard backstroke title in a time of 49.81 seconds that was more than one second faster than his winning performance as a sophomore.
SLUH senior Eli Butters captured the 50-yard freestyle title in a Class 2 record time of 20.48. He then bounced back from a disqualification in the 100 freestyle to swim on SLUH's winning 400 freestyle in a new Class 2 state meet record at 3:07.12. Park Hill South finished second more than two seconds behind in 3:09.48.
Butters was the leadoff leg and Scharff was the anchor on the relay, with sophomore Jason Cabra swimming second and junior Jonas Hostetler swimming the third leg.
The old Class 2 record was 3:09.24, set by Kickapoo in 2017.
"I think we were looking forward to that all year," Butters said. "That's the one relay that we look forward to. I think we all like to finish the meet with a bang."
SLUH's first Class 2 meet record of the day came from junior Sebastian Lawrence in diving.
Lawrence captured the state championship with 515.65 points as Francis Howell North's Logan Schelfaut was second with 502.30.
"I hit the weight room a lot this summer and gained a lot of muscle weight and that helped me get a lot of height and added an extra half on my difficulty," Lawrence said. "At practice I was really consistent in doing my skills. I visualized my dives every night and that helped a lot."
Rockhurst easily won the team championship, the 12th in program history but first since 2014, with 347.5 points.
SLUH settled for fifth with 188 in a season that started late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Maybe it'll be a revitalization with some new blood coming in and guys getting stronger from year to year," SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. "We'll be back."
Park Hill South (252) was the team runner-up, followed by Lee's Summit West (245.5) and Kirkwood (193).
The Pioneers finished third as a team last season and fourth in 2017.
Nathan Lin helped lead Kirkwood by finishing third in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Lin also swam on Kirkwood's fourth-place 200 medley relay and fifth-place 400 freestyle relay.
Caleb Munger was second in the 500 freestyle and was on the 400 relay.
"If I'm being honest, it was a little surprising," Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. "I knew that we'd have an outside chance of getting a trophy, but that was not my expectation for them. It was a nice surprise. The boys swam really well today."
