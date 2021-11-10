SLUH's Lawrence, Howell North's Schelfaut ready for one more epic battle on Class 2 diving board

Sebastian Lawrence and Logan Schelfaut are excited about having one more intense battle on the diving board.
The two standouts will be among the 32 contenders for the Missouri Class 2 one-meter diving championship when the finals take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The pair have been the cream of the crop of the Class 2 diving scene the last three years.
Schelfaut, a Francis Howell North senior, won the state title in both 2018 and 2019 and finished a close second last year. Lawrence, a St. Louis University High senior, was second by the narrowest of margins in 2019 before winning in a tight battle last season.
“Sebastian's an awesome athlete. To have him and Logan right at that same level, all it takes is one minor mistake or one mishap and everything shifts,” Howell North diving coach Dave Nielsen said. “Two years ago when Logan won state as a sophomore, Sebastian had a slight shift and made a mistake and he ended up beating him. And then last year, Logan had one misstep on one of his dives and it kind of shifted the other direction.”
Schelfaut amassed 503.55 points in bursting on to the scene and winning state as a freshman. Lawrence finished ninth that year with 416.35 points.
The following fall, Schelfaut compiled 499.70 points to win the title again, but Lawrence improved in a big way to 497.50 to finish a very close second.
The script was flipped last season as Lawrence rolled up 515.65 points to Schelfaut's 502.30 to claim his first championship.
“I was very new to the sport freshman year and I remember watching him and I was like, 'I wanna beat this kid,' ” Lawrence said. “That helped me start working harder and I got really close sophomore year and I was like, 'I can actually do this.' Junior year, obviously I beat him. So, I'm looking forward to another neck-and-neck meet this year.”
Just as Lawrence used his runner-up finish as motivation last season, Schelfaut likewise could use his close finish last year as an extra incentive Saturday.
“I feel like it would have been there no matter what, but definitely getting second last year makes me want to win it again and take it back,” he said. “But I'll just do my best. That's really all that matters.”
Nielsen said he and Schelfaut have had discussions about getting back to the top of the podium.
“Logan and I have talked about it quite a bit, but it's one of those things where there is that added pressure,” Nielsen said. “Freshman and sophomore year, he was the state champion. And then last year, he fell just a little bit short. So, obviously our goal is to regain that again this year.”
Both divers took part in the state's first diving district meets last weekend and both predictably scored very well. In fact, they ended up with the two best scores among any of the eight Class 1 and Class 2 districts.
Lawrence ran away with the Class 2 District 1 title with a total of 559 points to easily outdistance his nearest competitor by nearly 136 points.
“There were a couple little things we saw that could be improved. But, for the most part, everything felt really strong,” SLUH diving coach Brenndan LeBrun said. “Last Friday before districts, he had a 305C, a reverse two-and-a-half somersault, that he needed to really nail down. We worked on that quite a bit and he threw it at districts and got scored very well on it.”
Schelfaut compiled 453.85 points to win the Class 2 District 2 title by a margin of 24.65 points.
“Districts really kind of gave us a little bit more of a focal point, which is really nice to have,” Nielsen said. “Previous years, we haven't had that competition before state. So, it gave us a couple good tools to actually work on.”
Both standouts say having each other there to push them to be the best has been a good thing and both are feeling confident heading into their final high school diving meet.
“I'm feeling pretty good. I'm just trying to beat my best score, do what I always do and just try and stay calm going into it so I can bring out my 'A' game,” Lawrence said. “In the Rec-Plex, the boards are pretty nice, nicer than my pool, so I think that'll help me get that edge on my score.”
Schelfaut said: “I'm feeling pretty confident. I feel my dives are pretty solid. I didn't dive the best at districts. There were a couple of things that the judges were taking off points for and I figured them out, so I really need to work on them this next day or two.”
Both coaches obviously want their diver to win the championship, but more than that, they both just want to see one more in a long line of standout showings from the duo.
“I want his best performance,” LeBrun said. “Whether he wins or loses, if he gives me what I know he's capable of doing, we will be more than satisfied with the outcome.”
“Every coach wants their kid to be a state champion. But, that's not our focus,” Nielsen said. “Our focus is to be more consistent from start to finish this year from where we were at last year, which then, in turn, will yield the results of another potential state championship for him. If it falls in line, it's wonderful. If he finishes second, that's OK, too.”
The Class 1 diving finals will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Class 1 swimming preliminaries will be at noon Thursday, with the finals at 10 a.m. Friday. The Class 2 swim prelims will commence at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the finals scheduled to wrap up the three-day event at 3 p.m. Saturday.