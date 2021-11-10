SLUH's Lawrence, Howell North's Schelfaut ready for one more epic battle on Class 2 diving board

The script was flipped last season as Lawrence rolled up 515.65 points to Schelfaut's 502.30 to claim his first championship.

“I was very new to the sport freshman year and I remember watching him and I was like, 'I wanna beat this kid,' ” Lawrence said. “That helped me start working harder and I got really close sophomore year and I was like, 'I can actually do this.' Junior year, obviously I beat him. So, I'm looking forward to another neck-and-neck meet this year.”

Just as Lawrence used his runner-up finish as motivation last season, Schelfaut likewise could use his close finish last year as an extra incentive Saturday.

“I feel like it would have been there no matter what, but definitely getting second last year makes me want to win it again and take it back,” he said. “But I'll just do my best. That's really all that matters.”

Nielsen said he and Schelfaut have had discussions about getting back to the top of the podium.

“Logan and I have talked about it quite a bit, but it's one of those things where there is that added pressure,” Nielsen said. “Freshman and sophomore year, he was the state champion. And then last year, he fell just a little bit short. So, obviously our goal is to regain that again this year.”