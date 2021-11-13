SLUH's Scharff ends standout career with a bang at Class 2 championships

It turned out to be a genius move, as Scharff went toe-to-toe with defending Class 2 fly runner-up Caleb Ellis of Lee's Summit West and not only knocked him off by just under one second Saturday with a time of 47.46, but also took a hammer to the nine-year-old state record of 47.96 belonging to former Timberland standout Andrew Sansoucie.

“I'm really surprised at that, if I'm being totally honest,” Scharff said. “I don't want to say I didn't think I could do it, but I was really hoping to get at least 48 low. It was a good race.”

With two consecutive 100 backstroke titles already under his belt, it was a no-brainer Scharff would go for his third straight gold in that event and he did not disappoint.

After MICDS moved up to Class 2 this season, Scharff had defending Class 1 back champion Lee Naber in the lane next to him Saturday, marking a rare opportunity to see two defending state champs go at it in the same event.

Both Naber and Scharff eclipsed the former Class 2 back record in Friday's preliminary round with Naber holding the slight edge. But in Saturday's final, the script was flipped, as both went under the Class 2 record time again, but Scharff's 48.12 also shattered the overall record by Oak Park's Robbie Hill.