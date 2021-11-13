SLUH's Scharff ends standout career with a bang at Class 2 championships

ST. PETERS — Cooper Scharff was in the mood for breaking things Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis University High senior capped an outstanding four years of high school swimming with a career day in the Missouri Class 2 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Scharff won a pair of individual titles in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke — setting two overall state records in the process — and also powered the Junior Billikens' 400 freestyle relay team to a Class 2 record.
“I could not be happier with how I capped off my career with SLUH,” said Scharff, a Wisconsin signee. “I've been hoping for it. I was nervous coming into it. But it was a good way to cap off such an exquisite season.”
The three gold medals gave Scharff a total of seven in his four years at SLUH, including at least one every year.
“He went out with a bang. He's been great every year, but this was just bar none,” Jr. Bills coach Lindsey Ehret said. “He's the best swimmer in St. Louis. And now he's the best swimmer in the state.”
Scharff had a strong three-year run in the 200 individual medley with a trio of top three-finishes, including back-to-back runner-up showings, but he decided to switch things up this year and try his hand at the 100 fly.
It turned out to be a genius move, as Scharff went toe-to-toe with defending Class 2 fly runner-up Caleb Ellis of Lee's Summit West and not only knocked him off by just under one second Saturday with a time of 47.46, but also took a hammer to the nine-year-old state record of 47.96 belonging to former Timberland standout Andrew Sansoucie.
“I'm really surprised at that, if I'm being totally honest,” Scharff said. “I don't want to say I didn't think I could do it, but I was really hoping to get at least 48 low. It was a good race.”
With two consecutive 100 backstroke titles already under his belt, it was a no-brainer Scharff would go for his third straight gold in that event and he did not disappoint.
After MICDS moved up to Class 2 this season, Scharff had defending Class 1 back champion Lee Naber in the lane next to him Saturday, marking a rare opportunity to see two defending state champs go at it in the same event.
Both Naber and Scharff eclipsed the former Class 2 back record in Friday's preliminary round with Naber holding the slight edge. But in Saturday's final, the script was flipped, as both went under the Class 2 record time again, but Scharff's 48.12 also shattered the overall record by Oak Park's Robbie Hill.
“I had my worries going into this year,” Scharff said. “Lee Naber is a really good swimmer, so I was nervous because I knew he could pull something out. But, finishing it that way is a good feeling. Three in a row … I couldn't be happier.”
Naber ended the day with two runner-up finishes in the two events he won Class 1 titles in last year, as he also came in a close second to Park Hill South's Alec Enyeart in the 200 freestyle.
“It's fine. I like Alec. I respect him. He's quick. It was definitely a fun race. There's nothing to be mad about or anything. I raced another quick kid,” said Naber, a Virginia Tech commit. “(The backstroke) kind of hurts a little more. I know Cooper. We've been swimming club since we were young. I've got to give it to him. He did good.”
Scharff wasn't finished, though.
After tying for second in the event-opening 200 medley relay, the SLUH trio of Scharff, fellow seniors Jonas Hostetler and Ned Mehmeti and junior Jason Cabra won the event-closing 400 free relay in scintillating fashion.
The Jr. Bills were basically dead even with Rockhurst when Scharff entered the pool for the final leg and he ended up powering SLUH to a more than two-second victory to cap the day. It was SLUH's second straight title in the event (with Mehmeti replacing the graduated Eli Butters this year) and third in Scharff's four years.
“I couldn't leave anything in the pool. As soon as I dove in, I knew I had to turn it on and get it going,” Scharff said. “It's a really great feeling to dive in and see everybody think I could do it. I was exhausted, but I didn't have time to be exhausted, I guess. It was time to finish it off.”
Scharff wasn't SLUH's only individual champion of the day, as fellow senior Sebastian Lawrence led wire-to-wire Saturday morning in winning his second straight one-meter diving competition.
“It feels great, man. I was expecting it, but I worked hard all season and I'm glad I performed my best today,” Lawrence said. “I was just trying to be myself again today and beat my high score. It didn't happen, but I'm still glad I did the best I could.”
Lawrence amassed 515.65 points in winning the title as a junior, but he needed a strong final dive Saturday just to eclipse the 500-point mark. And he got it when his forward 1.5 somersault three twist pike earned him 54.25 points to push his final total to 501.75.
“That was probably the most nervous I've ever been for a dive,” said Lawrence, who finished second in Class 2 as a sophomore. “Knowing it was my last season as a senior, my last dive and it's my hardest dive, I was really happy.”
After winning the Class 2 diving title his first two seasons, Francis Howell North senior Logan Schelfaut finished as the runner-up to Lawrence for the second straight year.
Schelfaut compiled point totals of 503.55, 499.70 and 502.30, respectively, his first three state meets, so his total of 440.80 on Saturday represented his lowest state score in his final high school meet.
“I definitely could have dove a little better, but I had fun,” he said. “I definitely could have done my inward two-and-a-half better and a couple other dives. I could have done it better last year, as well.”
Rockhurst won its second straight team title and state-record extending 13th overall with a total of 329 points. Lee's Summit West finished second with 290.
SLUH, which won consecutive Class 2 titles in 2018 and 2019, was the only area team to attain a top-four trophy finish, coming in third with 236 points after finishing out of the trophy mix in fifth place last season.
“It's nice to hold a trophy again,” Ehret said. “We saw that it was trophy time and we knew one was possible, we just didn't really know what one. I'm very happy.”