Suarez, Marcus win Class 2 individual state titles to fuel Kirkwood's third-place team finish

ST. PETERS — JD Suarez is sure glad he made the switch.

The Kirkwood High senior and his coaches decided to change to the 200-yard individual medley this season after placing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at last year's Missouri Class 2 boys swimming and diving state championships.

Missouri boys swimming and diving state championships scoreboard Results from the Missouri boys swimming and diving state championships Nov. 10-12 at St. Peters Rec-Plex. Top eight qualifiers in preliminarie…

That move paid the ultimate dividend in the final of this year's state meet Friday at St. Peters Rec-Plex when Suarez captured the 200 IM championship.

“It was a gamble at first, but then we saw me swim at a couple meets and we thought we could work with it,” Suarez said. “And it worked.”

The move required some extra work to get the job done.

“I hadn't really swam IM that much, so I've been working on every single stroke every practice,” Suarez said. “I'm not the best at breaststroke, so we really hit that. It was definitely some really hard practices.”

Kirkwood junior Max Marcus joined his teammate as the area's only other Class 2 champion with a title in the 500 freestyle.

“It felt so fantastic when I touched the wall,” Marcus said. “I didn't even care about my time. I could just see that I was ahead of the other two guys and it was a feeling unlike any other.”

Suarez also had a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly, while Marcus came in fourth in the 200 freestyle. Three other Pioneers also took home medals, as junior Owen Swearngin was fifth in the one-meter diving competition and junior Stevie Potter and senior Andrew Huebner finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 500 free.

Kirkwood had six of the area's 14 swimming finalists and fittingly was the only area school to secure a trophy for a top-four finish. The Pioneers flirted with second place for a while before finally settling into third with 242 points, 26 behind runner-up Park Hill South.

It was the 10th top-four finish in program history, with four of those trophies coming in the last six years. It also was redemption for last year's narrow miss on hardware with a fifth-place finish.

“Our goal and focus all season long was to get back into the trophies and be a banner team, so for it to come to fruition is a pretty special thing,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “We really had a true team effort. We had somebody score in every one of the 12 events, so I couldn't have asked anything more from the group.”

SLUH was the only area team to capture a trophy last season. After pulling into a brief tie for fourth with three events to go Friday, SLUH ended up with a fifth-place total of 163 points, which was 26 behind Lee's Summit West.

“We had so much experience on our team for so long, so we kind of learned a little bit of what happens when you're under pressure and you haven't had that pressure before,” SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. “I think that kind of contributed to the mistakes we made and hopefully it fuels those guys for next season.”

Rockhurst scored a whopping 422 points to run away with its record 14th state title and third in succession.

The Hawklets won 11 consecutive state titles from 2004-2014 before the current run.

Rockhurst capped its performance by breaking the 400 freestyle relay meet record. Blake Franciois, Carson Smith, John Tietjen and Caden Francois turned in a clocking of 3:04.03, more than a second faster than the previous record of 3:05.14 by Rockhurst in 2009.

“I was super proud of our seniors, we had 16 of them,” said Rockhurst coach Paul Winkeler, a 1993 graduate of De Smet. “It reminded me very much of a very veteran-laden team. It was a team where I just had to get out of the way and let them do what they know how to do.”

The area had a pair of runner-up individual finishes Friday.

As mentioned, Suarez finished a close second to Lee's Summit West junior Jack Ailshire in the 100 fly.

After finishing almost two seconds behind Ailshire in Thursday's preliminaries, Suarez closed the gap in the final to come within just .57 seconds of another title.

“He pushed me really hard. He's an amazing swimmer, so I was really glad to swim against him,” Suarez said. “That was my best time and I broke the school record. That last 50 was close. I almost got it, but I'm still happy with everything.”

MICDS junior Jeffrey Ge moved up one spot from the prelims to come in second in the 100 breaststroke.

Ge dropped nearly a second from his prelim time to bypass Park Hill South senior Henry Snider and finish just behind Snider's teammate, Jacob Duckworth, who won two state titles after dropping football and trying swimming this year.

“I went out good at the beginning, which is what I wanted to do, and I think came back well as well,” Ge said. “One of the many things I learned from this meet was just to go out fast but come back even faster.”

Marquette junior Jack Favazza was the only other area swimmer to claim two individual medals in Class 2, as he finished third in the IM and fourth in the breaststroke.

Seven other area swimmers and divers took home medals from the Class 2 meet.

Five of them came from SLUH and CBC with the Jr. Bills getting all-state performances from senior Brendan Schroeder (seventh in the 100 free), freshman Connor Dunker (seventh in the 500 free) and junior Henry Unger (eighth in the 50 free), while the Cadets got them from juniors Conner Suthers (seventh in the 50 free) and Andrew Becker (eighth in the 100 fly).

The two other area medals were won by divers in Timberland junior Carter Austin (sixth) and Lindbergh senior Robert Oesterlei (eighth).

Kirkwood finished second in both the 200 medley and 400 free relays and third in the 200 free relay. SLUH was fourth in both the 200 and 400 free relays. And MICDS came in fifth in the 200 medley relay.

Suarez and Marcus were both part of a pair of Pioneer relays making them the only area swimmers to bring home the maximum number of four medals Friday.

“It's all I've ever wanted these past four years. It just brought a smile to my face,” Suarez said. “It's the best season I've ever had, so it was good to end it on a good note with all these people.”