Bell pulls out decisive victory as Lindbergh edges Fort Zumwalt West for Class 3 semifinal berth

O'FALLON, Mo. — It looks like the Bell family vacation may be delayed for a bit.

The Bells were scheduled to travel to Germany for a two-month stay beginning May 23.

They instead will spend May 28 in Springfield after Jonathan Bell won the clinching match in Lindbergh's 5-4 victory against Fort Zumwalt West in a Class 3 boys team tennis quarterfinal Monday at Fort Zumwalt West.

Lindbergh will face the winner of the Pembroke Hill in a state semifinal at 9 a.m. May 28 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

The Flyers seemed on their way to a somewhat decisive win as they led 4-2 and had won the first set in the remaining three matches. But Ben Nimnich and Luke McDonald each won the second set and ensuing 10-point super tiebreaker at Nos. 3 and 5 singles for the Jaguars to even the match 4-4.

The spot at state would be determined by No. 6 singles between Bell and Adam Mulvey, who usually is No. 10 in the Jaguars lineup.

Bell won the first set but was down 5-4 in the second set. Bell rebounded to win the final three games, with players from both teams watching, and Lindbergh earned its first trip to state since going three years in a row from 2016-2018.

"I was very nervous," said Bell, whose brother Lucas played on the last Lindbergh team to make it to state. "I just told myself that I needed to play better and go for more stuff. I'm just glad it is over. I am ready for some pizza."

Bell and Dillon Phrattitum won at No. 3 doubles after the teams had split the other two doubles matches. Lindbergh won at No. 1 and Fort Zumwalt West at No. 2.

"We have played good doubles all season but we were not at our best (Monday)," Lindbergh coach Bryan Maier said. "We needed to split singles and Fort Zumwalt West made it very tough for us."

Lindbergh's Brian Kim made quick work of Pranav Palaniappan, winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Aryan Surapaneni had just as dominant a win for Fort Zumwalt West as he defeated Alex Pickett 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Lindbergh's Eli McCulley was off the court next, winning at No. 4 singles over John Serio.

It seemed at the time that it would be a race to see who could win the clinching fifth court when the Jaguars made the spirited comeback.

"It was a great match," said Fort Zumwalt West coach David Behlmann, whose team was looking to make history as no team from the Gateway Athletic Conference has reached the final four in the state team tournament. "Our guys didn't quit and Ben and Luke had those thrilling tie-break comeback wins. We are a very young team and we will be anxious to try again next year."

This will be the 13th overall trip to the final four for Lindbergh, which won in 1975, 1980 and 1985.

"This is special for the kids and I just hope they go out and enjoy it," Maier said. "We've got to get that Lindbergh tradition alive again."

Marquette will also be in the Class 3 semifinals. The Mustangs defeated Rock Bridge 5-1 in their quarterfinal match Monday at Marquette.

The Mustangs won two of the three doubles courts and then got singles wins from Aadit Keswani (No. 3), Onur Taysi (No. 4) and Evan Canis (the clinching win at No. 5). This will be the second trip to team state for Marquette, which finished fourth in 2016.

Marquette win face Rockhurst in a Class 3 semifinal at 9 a.m. May 28.

The individual portion of the state tournament will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Cooper.