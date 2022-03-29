Boys tennis season preview spotlight: Ladue appears loaded to make a run at team state championship

All signs point to a memorable May for Ladue High boys tennis coach Margaret Shapiro.

She is expecting her first child in early May and fully expects a team state championship for the Rams, who finished third last spring in Class 2.

Shapiro, who was a part of three team titles and two individual doubles championships as a player at St. Joseph's Academy from 2003-2006, and her husband Max, who is a teaching tennis pro at the Missouri Athletic Club, are expecting their son on May 9. The Class 2 team championship is scheduled for May 28.

The plan is for Shapiro to coach Ladue through the regular season and then hand the reins to Harold Webb, who has been her assistant coach for nine years.

"I know we have a team which is capable of winning the state crown and I would hate to miss it when it happens," Shapiro said. "I know what a special thing it is to win a state title. I am leaving the door open if we make it to the finals."

The championship match is scheduled for noon May 28, so Shapiro hopes to take Markus on his first road trip to Springfield that morning.

"It might be crazy, but if I am healthy and Markus is healthy, I want to be there," Shapiro said. "There are a lot of question marks and there would be no overnight stay. We would leave Saturday morning and come back after the match."

On paper, the Rams appear to be the favorite to capture the Class 2 title.

They finished third as a team last year, losing a 5-4 heartbreaker to eventual champion Priory in the semifinals.

"We felt we had the team to win last year and fell just short," Shapiro said. "That makes the boys more hungry to finish it off this year. They are a year older and all of them are back."

The experience and depth of the Rams compares favorably with any team in recent memory.

The Rams not only return their entire state lineup, but they also add another player with varsity experience.

Ladue had the maximum six players come home with medals last year — two singles players and two doubles teams — and they all return.

Sophomore Max Chen returns to the top singles position. Chen advanced to the championship match in singles in Class 2 last year, losing in the final to Preston Achter of Priory.

Junior Nathan Chan, who came back for the postseason after missing much of the regular season because of an injury, is healthy and will open the season at No. 2 singles.

Amit Kadan, who played No. 2 singles in Chan's absence last year, will open at No. 3 singles. A junior, Kadan finished third at state in singles last year.

Sam Chen looks like he will play at No. 4 singles. A senior, Chen played No. 2 singles as a freshman behind Jeremy Ouyang but did not play last season because of COVID-19.

Brian Tokarczyk, a senior who teamed with David Ju to finish third at state in doubles, is slated for the No. 5 singles spot after playing at No. 4 last year.

At No. 6 singles, sophomore Weston Williams returns. Williams and senior Mason Chyu finished fifth in doubles at state last year.

Thus, the Rams will have two state medalists (Chyu and Ju) who are not even in the starting six.

"I can't imagine a team with this kind of depth," Shapiro said. "These are tournament-level players and I feel we have the strongest team in the state."

And if everything works out, on the court and off, Shapiro would love to celebrate with that team along with Max and Markus in Springfield in late May.