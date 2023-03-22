There have been a lot of memorable moments in the last year in Ladue High School athletics.

And certainly the boys and girls tennis teams have made their contribution to those highlights by each capturing state team titles in 2022.

The Ladue boys team was dominating in capturing the Class 2 team championship last spring and will be a favorite to do so again this season.

Ladue was not only undefeated in its 18 matches last year but did so losing only seven courts all season. Its closest match was a 6-3 victory over St. Louis University High.

The Rams got stronger as the season went on, winning their last 11 matches without losing a court, including a 5-0 victory over rival Priory in the Class 2 team championship match in Springfield.

There will not be a rematch this year as Priory, which should be strong again this year, has moved up to Class 3.

"Last year was a special one," said Margaret Junker, who coached both the boys and girls to team titles. "I knew the level of my guys and what they were capable of accomplishing and they went out there and got the job done.

"And things look similar this year. I don't want to be too optimistic, but I am realistic about our chances. I return my top three players and am fortunate to have players who play all year and in tournaments."

Junior Max Chen, senior Nathan Chan and senior Amit Kadan provide a stellar top of the lineup.

"The top of our order is the best around," Junker said.

Chen and Chan have sisters who not only were part of the Rams girls team champion in October but also won individual state titles, which their brothers did not do. Angela Chen won the Class 2 singles title while Kayla Chan teamed with Megan Ouyang to capture the Class 2 doubles title, giving the Rams the triple crown of high school tennis (team, singles and doubles titles).

"I had a strong feeling that Angela was going to win the singles title," said Max, who finished second in singles in 2021 and won the consolation doubles title with Nathan Chan last year. "For the moment she has the family bragging rights."

The Rams lost a pair of seniors, Brian Tokarczyk and Samuel Chen, from last year's juggernaut. But sophomore Charles Randall and freshman Aiden Qian (whose sister, Grace, was on the girls state champion team in October), appear to be more than capable replacements.

Junior Weston Williams will open the year at No. 6 singles, where he played last year.

"We hope to keep the trend going again this year," Max Chen said. "Winning state last year was an unprecedented feat. We felt unstoppable by the end of the season and it was sweet to beat Priory in the championship match. We have some great players returning along with a lot of experienced new players. If we go into each match with the right mindset, we should have another special season."

Junker feels like there is only one thing which could curtail yet another Rams celebration in May.

"We just need to keep everybody healthy," Junker said. "One injury can just affect your whole lineup in tennis. I know the guys are hungry to do it again. My ultimate goal is to just have a season with great memories that the guys will remember forever. I don't coach to win titles, although a title is certainly a bonus."

And something the school on Warson Road is making a habit of accomplishing.

Boys tennis players to watch Preston Achter, senior, Priory Achter is a two-time Class 2 singles champion. He will try for a third title, this time in Class 3 as the Ravens move up a class. Achter, who will be attending the United States Military Academy, was on a team state champion in 2021 and a team state runner-up last year. Thomas Griese, junior, Duchesne A standout in tennis and baseball, Griese will play strictly tennis this spring. Griese has lost only three high school matches in his career. Two of them have come in the Class 1 singles championship match, falling to Richard King of Barstow as a freshman and Whitfield's Daniel Radke last year. Shaan Patel, freshman, John Burroughs Patel, whose older brother Jai is the No. 1 player and state singles medalist from MICDS, will play No. 1 singles for the Bombers. Shaan, a southpaw, is a nationally ranked player and is ranked No. 1 in boys 16-under in St. Louis. He is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class in Missouri. Danny Radke, senior, Whitfield Radke is the defending Class 1 singles state champion. He did not lose a set in his four matches at the state tournament last year, defeating Thomas Griese of Duchesne in the title match. Radke finished third in singles at state in 2021. Edward Yue, senior, Marquette Yue played No. 1 singles for a Mustangs team that last season had the best team finish in program history. Marquette finished second, falling to Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 championship match. Yue also performed well in the Class 3 individual tournament, finishing fourth in singles.