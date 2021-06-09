SINGLES
Jaden Henderson, senior, Triad
Sutherland Allen, senior, Highland
Logan Schultz, junior, Althoff
O'Fallon teammates Potter, Sohn switch to singles and return to state
John Burroughs closes perfect season, wins Class 3 team title by blanking Rockhurst
State team tennis roundup: Priory pulls out Class 2 semifinal showdown against Ladue
Priory wins first team state tennis championship, completes Class 2 triple crown
Westminster depth shines through to win district team title over Whitfield
Tyler Schmieder, sophomore, Althoff
DOUBLES
Marc Froidcoeur, sophomore-Dillon Henderson, sophomore, Triad
Kyle Langenstein, senior-Jake Stewart, sophomore, Triad
John Nester, junior-Cole Curtis, junior, Althoff
Sam Norrenberns, junior-Tommy Beck, junior, Mascoutah
