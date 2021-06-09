 Skip to main content
Class 1A
Class 1A

SINGLES

Jaden Henderson, senior, Triad

Sutherland Allen, senior, Highland

Logan Schultz, junior, Althoff

Tyler Schmieder, sophomore, Althoff

DOUBLES

Marc Froidcoeur, sophomore-Dillon Henderson, sophomore, Triad

Kyle Langenstein, senior-Jake Stewart, sophomore, Triad

John Nester, junior-Cole Curtis, junior, Althoff

Sam Norrenberns, junior-Tommy Beck, junior, Mascoutah

