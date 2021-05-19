Class 3, Class 2 individual events kick off boys tennis state tournament

Missouri's high school boys tennis state tournament returns Thursday.
And it does so with some significant changes.
The state tournament was not played last year for the first time since 1945 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It returns this year with three classes for the first time for the boys and will be contested on two weekends, the same format used for the girls state tournament in the fall.
The individual phase of the tournament will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. That's one thing that has not changed; Cooper has been the state tennis host since 1994.
The team tournament will be played May 28 and 29 at Cooper.
Class 2 and 3 will begin individual play Thursday with the first two rounds. Those classes will wrap up Friday with the semifinals and finals. Class 1 will begin play at the conclusion of the Class 2 and 3 tournament. Class 1 will have its championship matches Saturday.
Ladue, which plays in Class 2, is the only area team with the maximum six players at state (two singles players and two doubles teams).
Priory and Liberty, which also play in Class 2, each have five players (one singles player, two doubles teams), as does Clayton in Class 1.
John Burroughs and Marquette each have a pair of doubles teams in Class 3, as does Westminster in Class 1.
MICDS has a pair of singles players in Class 3. Whitfield has two singles players in Class 1.
As is the norm, there are some interesting matchups starting with the opening round.
That is most evident in Class 3. Evan Erb of MICDS, who was the Class 1 singles champion in 2018, is on the top line of the bracket. He will face Brian Kim of Lindbergh in the first round. Kim is the highest returning finisher in Class 2 singles from the last state tournament in 2019, when he finished third. Pembroke Hill's Stephen Lambright III, is also in the loaded quarter of the bracket.
Noah Koch and Nicholas Koch of Liberty-Kansas City are on the top line of Class 3 doubles. Noah Koch was a medalist, finishing eighth, in Class 2 singles two years ago.
The Kochs could face Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter of John Burroughs in the second round. Rajan was the Class 1 singles champion in 2019, defeating Sutter in the title match.
John Burroughs and Marquette, which met in the team quarterfinals Tuesday, will have a first round doubles matchup in Springfield. Samuel Wang and Dev Nayak of John Burroughs, who are two-time state doubles medalists, will face Marquette's Edward Yue and Nicholas Chun.
Ladue and Priory have chances to do well in a wide-open Class 2 field. Parker Nagy of Poplar Bluff and Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard of Thomas Jefferson Independent are on the top line.
Richard King of Barstow, who won the Tournament of Champions at MICDS during the regular season, is on the top line in Class 1 singles. Danny Radke of Whitfield and Clayton's Tomasz Lawrence, who could play each other in the second round, are also in King's half of the bracket. Duchesne's Tommy Griese, on the other hand, is in the bottom half of the bracket.
Kirksville's Jacob Doman and Gavin Pike are on the top line in Class 1 doubles.
Boys tennis state tournament area qualifiers
