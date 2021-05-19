Class 3, Class 2 individual events kick off boys tennis state tournament

Missouri's high school boys tennis state tournament returns Thursday.

And it does so with some significant changes.

The state tournament was not played last year for the first time since 1945 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It returns this year with three classes for the first time for the boys and will be contested on two weekends, the same format used for the girls state tournament in the fall.

The individual phase of the tournament will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. That's one thing that has not changed; Cooper has been the state tennis host since 1994.

The team tournament will be played May 28 and 29 at Cooper.

Class 2 and 3 will begin individual play Thursday with the first two rounds. Those classes will wrap up Friday with the semifinals and finals. Class 1 will begin play at the conclusion of the Class 2 and 3 tournament. Class 1 will have its championship matches Saturday.

Ladue, which plays in Class 2, is the only area team with the maximum six players at state (two singles players and two doubles teams).