SCHEDULE
Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.
Singles
Eureka: Rocco Regnier
Francis Howell Central: Konnor Eslinger
Francis Howell North: Kyle Fisk
John Burroughs: Shaan Patel, Jasper Schmidt
Liberty: Rafay Cheema, Alex Meyer
Marquette: Eddie Yue
Doubles
Fort Zumwalt West: Pranav Palnniappian-Aryan Surapaneni
Francis Howell Central: Tanner Jones-Noah Garthe
Liberty: Tyler Gonzales-Elijah Bartek
Marquette: Nick Chun-Aadit Keswani
Oakville: Josh Tiemann-Dan Blagojevic
Priory: Preston Achter-John Varley
SLUH: Josh Lombardi-Maksim Bely
Timberland: Angelo Malek-Luke Wortmann