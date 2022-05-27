Clayton finishes third in Class 1 tournament; Priory, Ladue advance to Class 2 showdown

Clayton made its 17th appearance Friday in the Missouri boys team tennis state semifinal round. Only Pembroke Hill, Rockhurst, MICDS, Rock Bridge and John Burroughs have played in more.

Unfortunately for the Greyhounds, for the 17th consecutive appearance they fell short in their hunt for the championship.

Clayton, which had three freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors in its lineup, finished third in Class 1 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

The Greyhounds lost 5-1 in the semifinals to Bolivar with their only win coming from freshmen Spencer Pompian and Joe Major at No. 2 doubles.

"We did not play our best (against Bolivar) and I think our inexperience had a lot to do with that," Clayton coach Matt Bier said. "I think the nerves got to them."

Clayton bounced back to capture third place with a 5-0 victory over Missouri Military Academy.

The Greyhounds set the tone with a sweep of the doubles. Juniors Ismael Robles-Razzaq and Anurag Venigalla won at No. 1. Pompian and Major followed their semifinal win with another in the third-place match. Kensei Tseng, who is the third freshman in the Greyhounds lineup, teamed with sophomore Daden Deaver to complete the doubles sweep with a win at No. 3 doubles.

Venigalla and Tseng won in straight sets at No. 3 and 4 singles respectively to close out the season with a win.

"We came back and played better this afternoon," Bier said. "That enabled us to finish better than we did last year. I think this experience is going to be a benefit for us. We know that we can win a match at state now. Hopefully we can win two next year."

Warrensburg won its first state title as it defeated Bolivar 5-4 in the Class 1 championship match.

Ladue and Priory each won semifinal matches Friday to sets up an all-St. Louis championship in Class 2. The title match is scheduled to begin with first serve at noon Saturday in Springfield.

The teams played in the semifinals last year, with Priory winning a thriller 5-4 en route to its first state title.

Priory had the tougher of the semifinal matches, defeating defending Class 1 champion Barstow 5-1. The Ravens defeated Barstow by the same score April 9.

Former Class 1 singles champion and current Class 2 doubles champion Richard King, who will be playing at Wichita State next year, teamed with George Columbo to win at No. 1 doubles for Barstow's lone win.

But Priory had wins at No. 2 doubles from Preston Achter and Brendan O'Meara and at No. 3 doubles from Evan Finnie and Dawson Haskell to give the Ravens the edge going into singles.

Finnie had a straight-set win at No. 4 while Varley (No. 2) and Matthew Loftus (No. 6) had wins in a 10-point super tiebreaker after splitting sets in singles.

Ladue, which is after its fourth state title but first since 1995, dominated its semifinal match with a 5-0 win over previously unbeaten Branson.

The Rams swept the doubles and got quick, convincing wins in singles from Max Chen at No. 1 and Samuel Chen at No. 5.

Marquette and Lindbergh will face the state's winningest programs in their semifinal matches which begin the day Saturday at 9 a.m.

Marquette, which is making its second final four appearance, will play Rockhurst, which has the second most state titles with 18.

Lindbergh faces the team with the most titles in Pembroke Hill. The Raiders have won 21 championships. The Flyers have won three, but the last was in 1984.