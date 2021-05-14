Clayton produces impressive Class 1 individual sectional performance

"It's great to be able to go back to state, especially as a senior," Lawrence said. "I am optimistic going in. I think I can get in the top six, maybe even the top four."

Lawrence will be joined at the individual state tournament May 21-22 in Springfield with a pair of Greyhounds doubles teams.

Will Winings and Izi Robles-Razzag of Clayton defeated Eli Knight and Caleb Schneider of St. Charles 6-1, 6-0 while Jack Winings and Anurag Venigalla of Clayton beat Tyler Maull and Keegan Irizarry of St. Charles West 6-0, 6-2.

"Despite the inexperience, we knew we had a shot at doing this," Clayton coach Mark Borst said. "We had been in the same district as John Burroughs. It was like Christmas when we learned they had moved up (to Class 3)."

Clayton has some unfinished business as it looks to qualify its entire squad to the team final four. The Greyhounds will host St. Charles in a Class 1 team sectional Monday at Shaw Park.

Missouri Military Academy, which is undefeated, will host Moberly in the other sectional. The winners will play in the quarterfinals Tuesday at Shaw Park for a trip to the team final four May 28-29 in Springfield.