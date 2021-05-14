Clayton produces impressive Class 1 individual sectional performance

CLAYTON — It's already been a banner spring for the Clayton boys tennis team, and there could be plenty more yet to come.
Clayton advanced most of its players to Missouri's Class 1 boys tennis individual state tournament thanks to an impressive performance Friday afternoon during the individual sectional at Shaw Park.
The whole squad could make the trip for the Greyhounds in the state team tournament, as well, depending on how the team sectional goes next week.
"I was a little skeptical coming into the season," said senior Tomasz Lawrence, who was Clayton's lone player with extensive varsity experience. "I thought that last year was going to be our year. But we have had a lot of newcomers come in and play well."
Clayton was slated to have four seniors in its lineup last season before it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greyhounds took some lumps with a tough schedule, but that helped them prepare for the postseason.
Lawrence, who finished sixth in doubles at state as a freshman in 2018 with Andres Vidal, breezed in his sectional match Friday, defeating Sam Papin of St. Charles West 6-0, 6-1.
The winners of the two singles and two doubles matches Friday qualified for the state tournament.
"It's great to be able to go back to state, especially as a senior," Lawrence said. "I am optimistic going in. I think I can get in the top six, maybe even the top four."
Lawrence will be joined at the individual state tournament May 21-22 in Springfield with a pair of Greyhounds doubles teams.
Will Winings and Izi Robles-Razzag of Clayton defeated Eli Knight and Caleb Schneider of St. Charles 6-1, 6-0 while Jack Winings and Anurag Venigalla of Clayton beat Tyler Maull and Keegan Irizarry of St. Charles West 6-0, 6-2.
"Despite the inexperience, we knew we had a shot at doing this," Clayton coach Mark Borst said. "We had been in the same district as John Burroughs. It was like Christmas when we learned they had moved up (to Class 3)."
Clayton has some unfinished business as it looks to qualify its entire squad to the team final four. The Greyhounds will host St. Charles in a Class 1 team sectional Monday at Shaw Park.
Missouri Military Academy, which is undefeated, will host Moberly in the other sectional. The winners will play in the quarterfinals Tuesday at Shaw Park for a trip to the team final four May 28-29 in Springfield.
The other singles berth from the sectional in Clayton went to Duchesne freshman Tommy Griese, who showed why he will be one of the favorites for the Class 1 singles crown next week. Griese he cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Alexander Lebedev of Metro in the other singles sectional.
Griese is a two-sport spring standout. He started at shortstop for the Duchesne baseball team and led the Pioneers with a .449 average. Griese had to miss a district baseball game Friday in Hermann.
"I hated to miss the baseball game, but I knew I had to be here," Griese said. "I'm excited about making it to state. I think I have a good chance of winning. If I play my best, I think I can beat anyone."
Griese's lone loss of the season came to Danny Radke of Whitfield. Radke and Richard King of Barstow, who won the top flight of the Tournament of Champions last month, are other players to watch in the Class 1 singles field.