The 18th time proved to be the charm for the Clayton boys tennis team.

The Greyhounds had been to 17 final fours. Only five schools had been to more.

They had finished second seven times, third six times and fourth four times.

But they had never won the team title. That distinction is no more as the Greyhounds captured the Class 1 team title Saturday. And they did so in impressive fashion, defeating Bolivar 5-0 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

It was an ecstatic group of Greyhounds as they posed with the elusive first place trophy.

"This is unreal," said Clayton's No. 1 singles player Spencer Pompian, who had won the Class 1 singles consolation championship last weekend. "It's just an electric feeling right now. The scenes are amazing. I expected to be happy if this happened but not this happy. I'm so proud to be a part of this amazing accomplishment."

Dade Deaver was on teams which finished fourth two years ago and third last year.

"We had been close in the past," Deaver said. "I am so happy we could get it done this year. Hopefully, this will help put Clayton on the map. I think the key was our depth down the ladder. We usually had a lot of success at four, five and six."

That was the case in the championship match as Deaver and Joe Major won at No. 4 and 5 respectively after the Greyhounds had set the tempo with a doubles sweep.

Arnav Poddar and Ismael Robles-Razzaq played like the Class 1 doubles champions that they achieved last weekend in the individual phase of the tournament. They defeated Cy Douglas and Benjamin Tull 8-0 at No. 1 doubles. Freshman Tyler He and junior A.J. Kline defeated Emery Havens and Charles Campbell 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.

The momentum was all Clayton as Pompian and Anurag Venigalla were able to defeat Kyle Pock and Seth Martin 9-8 (8-6) at No. 2 doubles.

Clayton would go on to win the first sets on all six singles courts. The only real question was which two Greyhound players would finish first. Major defeated Havens 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5 and Deaver beat Tull 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.

"This is a special feeling to become the first Clayton team to win state," said Greyhound coach Matt Bier, who is in his second and last year as Clayton's head coach. "I really felt that we had a chance to win it all last year. We just weren't quite mature enough to finish the job. It was great to see a group of guys who didn't rise to the occasion last year, do so this year. They really became a close knit team.

"Once they got the lead they put the foot on the gas pedal. I would give them an A-plus for the weekend."

The Greyhounds survived a close loss at No. 1 doubles Friday, winning the other two doubles courts and winning the first three singles off the court in straight sets in a 5-1 semifinal win over Savannah.

He probably summed up the elation of the Clayton players the best.

"This is unbelievable and something I did not expect," he said. "There are really no words to describe my feelings right now. I just hope to someday have this feeling again."

Savannah defeated Duchesne 5-0 in the Class 1 third-place match. It was the first appearance at the team tournament for Duchesne.