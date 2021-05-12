Doubles sweep pushes Marquette to victory against MICDS in district final

Marquette tennis coach Alex Nelle said he knew his team's path to success this postseason would be daunting.
"I called it a murderer's row," Nelle said.
But the Mustangs took an impressive first step Wednesday with a 5-0 victory against 10-time state champion MICDS in the Class 3 District 2 boys team championship dual match at Parkway South.
Next up in a Class 3 quarterfinal Monday or Tuesday will be either John Burroughs or St. Louis University High, which both have won three team tennis state titles. Seven-time champ Rock Bridge and 18-time winner Rockhurst are other possible postseason foes.
Marquette (16-1) advanced by a 5-0 score for the second consecutive dual match in the district tournament.
"Despite the final score, we were definitely tested," Nelle said. "We came into the match thinking that we would be in good shape if we won two of the three doubles matches because of our depth."
Instead, Marquette took command and led 3-0 thanks to a sweep in doubles.
"We made a switch in our No. 2 and 3 doubles pairings after the Ladue match," Nelle said. "It benefitted us and gave us three strong doubles teams."
Edward Yue and Nicholas Chun, a pair of sophomores who defeated MICDS' Evan Erb and Ryan Jasper by an 8-3 score Wednesday, remained at No. 1 doubles.
But Nelle teamed junior Onur Taysi and sophomore Alex Chen at No. 2 doubles while pairing sophomores Evan Canis and Aadit Keswani at No. 3.
Canis and Keswani had a decisive 8-3 win over Prithvi Dhanabel and Alex Sineff at No. 3 doubles. The win by Marquette's Taysi and Chen at No. 2 was anything but routine.
MICDS' Justin Jan and Ari Motwani had several game points to force a tiebreaker, but Taysi and Chen prevailed to win 9-7.
"That was a huge win," Chen said. "We were down 0-40 at 7-7 on my serve. But we were able to fight back and then win a long game at 8-7."
That point was pivotal as MICDS' strength at the top of the lineup showed in singles. Erb, Jan and Jasper all won first sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles respectively. But those matches were stopped when Marquette earned its required five points.
The Mustangs closed their victory with straight-set wins by Keswani and Chen at Nos. 5 and 6 singles.
Marquette now anticipates its next "murderer's row" opponent to be John Burrioughs, which is a favorite to beat SLUH in the Class 3 District 1 final Thursday.
"That is going to be quite a test," Chen said of a likely match with the Bombers. "We respect them and will have to play our best."
Nelle said: "John Burroughs is the favorite to win state. They are super talented. I'm anxious to see how we play against them. We are all excited at this chance."
John Burroughs or SLUH will be the host of the team quarterfinal match, which will be played Monday or Tuesday.
Even though MICDS had its team season end, Erb and Jan will continue in to the individual state tournament May 20-21 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
"We had a good season," MICDS coach Patrick Huewe said. "I tried to divide our strengths in doubles, but they were just too good. I was proud of the way my guys fought though, even after we fell behind 3-0."