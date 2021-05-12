Doubles sweep pushes Marquette to victory against MICDS in district final

But Nelle teamed junior Onur Taysi and sophomore Alex Chen at No. 2 doubles while pairing sophomores Evan Canis and Aadit Keswani at No. 3.

Canis and Keswani had a decisive 8-3 win over Prithvi Dhanabel and Alex Sineff at No. 3 doubles. The win by Marquette's Taysi and Chen at No. 2 was anything but routine.

MICDS' Justin Jan and Ari Motwani had several game points to force a tiebreaker, but Taysi and Chen prevailed to win 9-7.

"That was a huge win," Chen said. "We were down 0-40 at 7-7 on my serve. But we were able to fight back and then win a long game at 8-7."

That point was pivotal as MICDS' strength at the top of the lineup showed in singles. Erb, Jan and Jasper all won first sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles respectively. But those matches were stopped when Marquette earned its required five points.

The Mustangs closed their victory with straight-set wins by Keswani and Chen at Nos. 5 and 6 singles.

Marquette now anticipates its next "murderer's row" opponent to be John Burrioughs, which is a favorite to beat SLUH in the Class 3 District 1 final Thursday.

"That is going to be quite a test," Chen said of a likely match with the Bombers. "We respect them and will have to play our best."