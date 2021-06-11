Edwardsville freshman Hulme celebrates all-state status in Class 2A singles

Colton Hulme's goal this week was to win his first match in the Illinois boys tennis state tournament.
It seemed like a realistic goal for the Edwardsville freshman, who finished third last week in the Class 2A Belleville West Sectional.
Hulme got that first round win, be it by default, but followed with a victory in the second round in his first match played on the court. He added another win in the consolation round and finished in the 13-16 range in the draw of 64, which also meant that he was all-state.
"I am definitely proud to be all-state and certainly surprised," said Hulme, who played No. 1 singles for the sectional champion Tigers. "I was never expecting this. It was good for me to get what amounted to a bye. But that is tennis."
His big win came in the second round as he defeated Thomas Placin of Hononegah 6-1, 6-3.
"That was a nice, solid straight-set win," Hulme said. "I stayed calm and focused on each point."
Hulme found out the caliber of players who were seeded as he lost to Ansh Shah of Hinsdale Central 6-0, 6-0 in the third round.
"He was the third seed and I can see why," Hulme said of Shah. "He was an amazing player. It seemed like I couldn't get to like 80 percent of his shots.”
It would prove to be the first of two double bagel defeats for Hulme. But sandwiched in between was an exciting win over Marco Czosnyka of Maine South, 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 in the fourth round of consolation Friday.
"It was a close first set which I had a chance to close out," Hulme said. "I had my opportunities but was happy to come back after and win the match,"
Hulme was eliminated in the fifth consolation round, falling to Pranav Gadiraju of Barrington, 6-0, 6-0.
"He played just like the third seed," Hulme said of Gadiraju, who is seeded 9-16. "Their games are just on another level. If you play opponents that are much better, you just try to learn. I think I can do even better in years to come because of the experience I gained at state this year."
No area players were seeded in the top 16 this year, but Hulme was not the only area player to finish in the 13-16 range and thus earn all-state status.
Triad had both a singles player and doubles team do that in Class 1A.
Knights senior Jaden Henderson followed up wins in the first two rounds Thursday with a win in his first match Friday. He defeated Zane Bishart of Hinsdale South 6-4, 6-1 before being eliminated in the fifth round of consolation by Ryan Nelson of Nazareth Academy 6-3, 6-0.
"I felt I played really well throughout the tournament, especially in my all-state match," Henderson said. "The two guys I lost to were seeded players and really good players. Being all-state is a good way to finish off my high school career. I am going to remember the time spent with the team on the away tournaments. I was able to win sectionals as a sophomore and senior and be a part of three teams which won sectionals."
Henderson’s matches Friday were his last from a competitive standpoint. He plans to attend the University of Illinois but not pursue college tennis.
Triad's Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart followed up a thrilling come-from-behind win Thursday with another win Friday and also finished 13-16 with all-state honors.
Langenstein and Stewart defeated Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith of Geneseo 6-4, 6-4 before falling to Sammy Valeo and Tommy King of Timothy Christian 6-2, 6-0.