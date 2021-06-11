Edwardsville freshman Hulme celebrates all-state status in Class 2A singles

It would prove to be the first of two double bagel defeats for Hulme. But sandwiched in between was an exciting win over Marco Czosnyka of Maine South, 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 in the fourth round of consolation Friday.

"It was a close first set which I had a chance to close out," Hulme said. "I had my opportunities but was happy to come back after and win the match,"

Hulme was eliminated in the fifth consolation round, falling to Pranav Gadiraju of Barrington, 6-0, 6-0.

"He played just like the third seed," Hulme said of Gadiraju, who is seeded 9-16. "Their games are just on another level. If you play opponents that are much better, you just try to learn. I think I can do even better in years to come because of the experience I gained at state this year."

No area players were seeded in the top 16 this year, but Hulme was not the only area player to finish in the 13-16 range and thus earn all-state status.

Triad had both a singles player and doubles team do that in Class 1A.

Knights senior Jaden Henderson followed up wins in the first two rounds Thursday with a win in his first match Friday. He defeated Zane Bishart of Hinsdale South 6-4, 6-1 before being eliminated in the fifth round of consolation by Ryan Nelson of Nazareth Academy 6-3, 6-0.