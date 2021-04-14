Erb claims highlight No. 1 singles title for MICDS; John Burroughs wins team crown

MICDS senior Evan Erb estimated he and fellow senior Akash Rajan of John Burroughs had faced off in singles matches on the tennis court more than 20 times as junior players.
The long rivalry is close to coming to an end for the players, both of whom have Missouri Class 1 state singles championships on their resume — Erb as a freshman in 2018 and Rajan as a sophomore in 2019.
But they got to face off at least one more time Wednesday in the championship match of the No. 1 singles flight in the Metro League boys tennis tournament at Westminster.
"It goes back and forth," Erb said. "On any given day it could be different."
On this given day, Erb got the best of Rajan for a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Erb came back in the second, third, fourth and sixth games of the opening set in the no-ad format, closing out the set with an ace. Erb, who is going to play collegiately at Washington and Lee in Virginia, continued his stellar play in the second set.
"I don't think the score is indicative of how the match went," Erb said. "There were a lot of deuce games that I was able to pull out. I was really happy with the way I was playing, especially defensively. I was firing on all cylinders."
Even though are rivals during the high school season, Erb and Rajan have had a lot of success playing doubles together many other times throughout the year on the Missouri Valley circuit, winning the last three Sweet 16 tournament titles.
And Erb is hoping there will be at least one more singles matchup against his good friend in the inaugural Class 3 state tournament in Springfield in May.
"The goal is always to win a state title," Erb said. "There are other guys in the class who are very good players. But I would not be surprised if Akash and I are playing for a state title at the end of the season."
JOHN BURROUGHS WINS TEAM CROWN
MICDS also won the No. 2 singles flight at the league tournament as Justin Jan had an impressive 6-2, 6-2 win over Rory Sutter of John Burroughs.
The Rams almost had a sweep of the top three flights as Ryan Jasper won the first set over Samuel Wang at No. 3. But Wang came back to win the split-set match by winning the final five points of a deciding super tiebreaker used to settle the third set.
Wang's win was one of four in the eight singles flights for the Bombers. Other John Burroughs champions were: Grant Dahl (No. 4); Uday Vissa (No. 6); and Gaurav Muthusamy (No. 7).
Priory had the other two singles flight champions. The deep Rebels had wins from Christian Djavaherien at No. 5 and Brendan O'Meara at No. 8.
John Burroughs also won four titles in the six doubles flights and earned the team championship with 53 points while Priory was second with 47.
Wang and Dev Najak won at No. 2, Dahl and Brice Shearburn at No. 3, Vissa and Muthusamy at No. 4 and Rohan Kumaran and Thomas Dobbs at No. 6.
Erb and Jan closed out their perfect day for MICDS with a win at No. 1 doubles.
Priory's runner-up team finish included a win from Dawson Haskell and Matthew Loftus at No. 5 doubles.