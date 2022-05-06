Eureka freshman Regnier wins district singles title; Lindbergh's Kim earns third state trip

Lindbergh tennis player Brian Kim has played some of his best tennis on the biggest stage in high school.

The senior earned a final chance at state tournament success Friday by finishing as the Class 3 District 1 singles runner-up at Vetta West.

The top two singles players and doubles teams from the eight districts in Class 3 qualified for the state meet, scheduled for May 19-20 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

"It is bittersweet since it is my last year," said Kim, who will attend Penn next year. "I am excited about having a go at it again."

Kim sewed up his state berth with a 6-0, 6-0 district semifinal win over Waynesville's Tony Esguerra.

The Flyers senior fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Eureka's Rocco Regnier in the district title match.

Kim has played well in Springfield in his two state appearances, compiling a 7-2 record. There was not a state tournament in Kim's sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both of his losses came against eventual state champions. Kim lost to singles champion A.J. Woodman of CBC as a freshman in the 2019 semifinals and finished third that year.

Last year, he drew eventual champion Evan Erb of MICDS in the first round. He lost in three sets, with the third set going into a tiebreaker. Kim came back to win four matches and the consolation title.

"I had the tough draw last year, but I am not concerned if I get a less than the ideal draw this year," Kim said. "I'm feeling as good as I ever have and the goal is to win it all."

Kim has lost only against Gus Tettamble of SLUH and Eureka's Regnier.

"It's been a joy to coach him, and when he is playing his best he is very difficult to beat," Lindbergh coach Bryan Maier said. "He is capable of doing some big things in Springfield."

The same could be said of Regnier, who has been one of the best freshmen in the state this year. Regnier also did not lose a game in his semifinal match Friday, defeating Eli McCulley of Lindbergh before topping Kim for his first district title.

"My main goal coming into the season was to make it to state," said Ragnier, who lost just two regular-season singles matches. "I know it is going to take a lot of heart and effort, but now I am going to try to win state."

Eureka coach Jason Conley is confident Ragnier will compete.

"I don't know all of the top players in the state," Conley said. "But I believe that Rocco will make a run at it. I expect that he will finish somewhere in the top eight, which is good for a freshman."

All six schools in the district had a singles player or doubles team in the semifinals Friday.

Each of the four local teams will be sending someone to state.

Oakville and Parkway South each qualified a doubles team with straight-set wins Friday.

Oakville's Danijel Blagojevic and Josh Tiemann defeated Jackson's Nolan Dry and Gage Shearon 7-6, 6-2. Parkway South's Charith Myneni and Ryder Ward beat Lindbergh's Alex Pickett and Josh McDonald 6-2, 6-1.

In the doubles final, Blagojevic and Tiemann won the title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.