Francis Howell's Burzynski completes rapid rise by earning state singles bid

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell's Lukas Burzynski has come a mighty long way on the tennis court in a pretty short time.

The senior, who played two years on the Vikings boys basketball team as a point guard, had never played tennis before high school and started in the 13th spot on the Vikings team in 2019.

He elevated to No. 5 by the end of his freshman season and has been the team's No. 1 singles player the last two years after missing the sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burzynski's journey will conclude at the state tournament after he captured the Class 3 District 3 singles championship Saturday at Francis Howell Central.

Burzynski cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Beckett Silzle of Francis Howell North in the pivotal semifinal match. That win ensured Burzynski's first trip to state because the top two singles players and doubles teams in the eight state districts make up the 16-player state field.

Later, Burzynski captured the district title when Fort Zumwalt West freshman Aryan Surapaneni had to retire with Burzynski leading 6-5 in the first set.

"I'm looking forward to taking it all in at state," Burzynski said. "I am familiar with the tournament because I went as a spectator last year to see my teammate Reed Wilson play. I am going to go out swinging and try to show them what I got."

This year's individual state tournament is scheduled for May 19-20 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Burzynski was one victory away, actually one set away, from qualifying for state as a junior. But he lost in three sets in the semifinals to Rayan Amir of Francis Howell North.

"I'm proud of what I have accomplished and very excited to play at state, especially after what happened last year," Burzynski said."I won the first set and felt really good about the way I was playing. But then my legs absolutely gave out. That had never happened to me before. It gave me extra motivation this year."

Fort Zumwalt West had a good news-bad news day overall.

The good news was Surapaneni qualified to state as a freshman. The bad news was junior Pranav Palaniappan did not. Palaniappan, who medaled at state last year in doubles, was undefeated against district competition this year and would have been the top singles seed.

"I got a call from Pranav at 7:30 this morning and he said that he did not feel well," Fort Zumwalt West coach David Behlman said. "That is tough news to hear on game day."

The news was all good for the host Spartans as they advanced both of their doubles teams to state.

Senior Drew Black and junior Konnor Eslinger, who qualified for state in doubles last year, defeated junior teammates Tanner Jones and Noah Garthe, 8-6 in the district final.

"I woke up at 4:00 this morning thinking that this dream scenario could happen," Francis Howell Central coach Jeremy Rohrbach said. "They made it happen and I am so proud. We are going to catch some throwed rolls at Lamberts the night before we play and go out and make some memories. I expect them to play hard and have no regrets at the end."

The team portion of the district tournament begins Monday. Fort Zumwalt West is the top seed.