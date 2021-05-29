John Burroughs closes perfect season, wins Class 3 team title by blanking Rockhurst

Burroughs seniors Dev Nayak and Samuel Wang beat Rohan Joseph and Peter Bodde 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and sophomores Grant Dahl and Udaykiran Vissa saved at least one match point for the Bombers in defeating Charles Duethman and Michael Bondi 9-8 at No. 3.

Nayak then was first off the court in singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles over Duethman. It was an especially satisfying victory for Nayak, who did not play singles until late in the season with a torn labrum.

"I was just going to leave it all on the court," said Nayak, who had to default his singles match in the quarterfinals against Marquette. "I am going to take off from tennis for a couple of months and mend. But I wanted to be a part of this. It was truly a team effort."

Wang was surprised at the margin of his team's victory.

"I thought it would be close," Wang said. "It was so important for us to sweep the doubles. It's an amazing way to finish. We came together and played our very best."

Sutter won the clincher at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4 over Koca with his first ace of the match on championship point.

"It was the absolute perfect ending," Sutter said. "I just dropped my racket, put my hands up and yelled. I am very satisfied and very happy. I was ready for another 5-4 match. I felt we played as well as we could and beat a very good team."