John Burroughs closes perfect season, wins Class 3 team title by blanking Rockhurst

The John Burroughs boys tennis team saved its best for last to cap an amazing season.
The Bombers won their third consecutive team state championship Saturday — and the first in Missouri's new Class 3 — with a 5-0 victory against Rockhurst at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Rory Sutter was one of four seniors who were a part of all three titles — there was no state tournament last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and put an exclamation point on the season and the run with an ace on match and championship point.
"These kids played their best against one of the toughest teams we have played," John Burroughs coach Bob Keefe said. "They played their hearts out in doubles and then came back to win the first set on all six courts in singles. We just have so much talent and they played with so much energy."
The Bombers closed out a 16-0 season with a more efficient performance against Rockhurst.
During the regular season, the Bombers lost two of the three doubles matches before coming back to win four singles courts in a 5-4 win over the Hawklets.
On Saturday, they opened the dual by sweeping doubles to take control of the championship dual match. Bombers seniors Akash Rajan and Sutter defeated Grant Wiedeman and Nicholas Koca 8-6 at No. 1 in a rematch of last weekend's Class 3 doubles final in which Rajan and Sutter won 6-7, 6-1, 14-12.
Burroughs seniors Dev Nayak and Samuel Wang beat Rohan Joseph and Peter Bodde 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and sophomores Grant Dahl and Udaykiran Vissa saved at least one match point for the Bombers in defeating Charles Duethman and Michael Bondi 9-8 at No. 3.
Nayak then was first off the court in singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles over Duethman. It was an especially satisfying victory for Nayak, who did not play singles until late in the season with a torn labrum.
"I was just going to leave it all on the court," said Nayak, who had to default his singles match in the quarterfinals against Marquette. "I am going to take off from tennis for a couple of months and mend. But I wanted to be a part of this. It was truly a team effort."
Wang was surprised at the margin of his team's victory.
"I thought it would be close," Wang said. "It was so important for us to sweep the doubles. It's an amazing way to finish. We came together and played our very best."
Sutter won the clincher at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4 over Koca with his first ace of the match on championship point.
"It was the absolute perfect ending," Sutter said. "I just dropped my racket, put my hands up and yelled. I am very satisfied and very happy. I was ready for another 5-4 match. I felt we played as well as we could and beat a very good team."