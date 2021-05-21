John Burroughs duo grabs state crown; Priory keeps rolling along

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Burroughs seniors Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter saw a perfect example of why tennis can be considered a game of inches.

Rajan and Sutter were involved in an epic match against Rockhurst's Grant Wiedeman and Nicholas Koca for the newly formed Class 3 doubles title on Friday in the Missouri Boys State Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

The teams had split sets and were playing a 10-point super tie-breaker for the championship.

The Bombers had an early 6-3 advantage but then trailed 8-7. Rockhurst had a 12-11 advantage and a match and championship point. Sutter executed a top spin backhand lob, which landed inches inside the baseline. Another couple of inches and it would have been out and Rockhurst would have been celebrating. As it was, it was 12-12 and Burroughs won the next two points, the final off a Wiedeman underhand serve.

"I was shocked for like 10 seconds after the final point," said Sutter, who has a pair of second place singles finishes at state. "This was one of the most interesting matches I have played."

The state title was the second for Rajan, who won the Class 1 singles title in 2019, defeating Sutter in the title match.