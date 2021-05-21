John Burroughs duo grabs state crown; Priory keeps rolling along

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Burroughs seniors Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter saw a perfect example of why tennis can be considered a game of inches.
Rajan and Sutter were involved in an epic match against Rockhurst's Grant Wiedeman and Nicholas Koca for the newly formed Class 3 doubles title on Friday in the Missouri Boys State Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
The teams had split sets and were playing a 10-point super tie-breaker for the championship.
The Bombers had an early 6-3 advantage but then trailed 8-7. Rockhurst had a 12-11 advantage and a match and championship point. Sutter executed a top spin backhand lob, which landed inches inside the baseline. Another couple of inches and it would have been out and Rockhurst would have been celebrating. As it was, it was 12-12 and Burroughs won the next two points, the final off a Wiedeman underhand serve.
"I was shocked for like 10 seconds after the final point," said Sutter, who has a pair of second place singles finishes at state. "This was one of the most interesting matches I have played."
The state title was the second for Rajan, who won the Class 1 singles title in 2019, defeating Sutter in the title match.
"I was super nervous in the tie-breaker," Rajan said. "Ten points are not a lot. Rory hit some great shots at the end. We still have the team tournament next weekend, but this is a great way to finish. It is very satisfying."
The John Burroughs' title capped off a special weekend for St. Louis tennis and Priory in particular.
St. Louis swept the four titles in Class 2 and 3. Class 1 began play Friday and will conclude Saturday. Priory won both the Class 2 singles and doubles championships. The Ravens will go for the triple crown as they compete for the team title next weekend.
Sophomore Preston Achter won the singles title, defeating Ladue freshman Max Chen in the finals, 6-4, 6-2.
The pivotal point in that match was an Achter overhead at 5-4.
"I felt really good after that point," Achter said. "If I miss that shot it is 5-5 and anything can happen. Max is obviously a fine player and he made me hit some extra balls today. I felt that throughout the tournament I was able to be consistent and I was solid mentally. I was able to make the shots on big points to win."
Achter lost just 13 games and did not lose a set in his four matches.
It was an all-Priory final in doubles as seniors Sean Finnie and Christian Djavaherian avenged a loss in the district finals by defeating teammates Peter Khoukaz and John Newell in straight sets.
"We felt that we were the favorite coming into the tournament and had to battle the pressure and the nerves," Finnie said. "It was a relief to win and an amazing feeling. I have been waiting for this moment my entire life."
"I thought we played within ourselves throughout the tournament," Djavaherian added. "It's great to be able to do this and get our names on the gym wall."
MICDS senior Evan Erb closed out his career with his second state singles title thanks to a 6-3, 6-3 win over SLUH's Gus Tettamble for the first Class 3 singles title Erb won the Class 1 championship as a freshman.
Erb's final point of his career was one of his best. He ran down several balls, the final one resulting in a net cord winner.
"That's not the best way to end," Erb said. "But I will take it. I was able to get some balls back on that point that I didn't think I could. This is a great way to cap off my high school career. This feels more amazing than when I won as a freshman. I didn't grasp how special it was to win a state title back then."